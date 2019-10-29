Widower Simon Thomas' girlfriend, 28 hits back at claims she's 'with him for the money'

29 October 2019, 15:46 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 16:11

The presenter's girlfriend has hit back at the trolls
The presenter's girlfriend has hit back at the trolls. Picture: Instagram
The presenter's new girlfriend has acted as a stepmum for Simon and late wife Gemma's son.

Presenter Simon Thomas' girlfriend Derrina has had to hit back at nasty trolls who have claimed she was only with him for his money.

46-year-old Simon has been raising his 10-year-old son Ethan solo since late wife Gemma passed away nearly two years ago, but has recently gone public with his new relationship with Derrina Jebb, 28.

The three of them recently enjoyed a weekend away to Dorset, where they visited a spa and posted a series of lovely images, including ones of Derrina playing about in the water with Ethan.

However, some of the pictures have attracted nasty comments, with one of Simon's 99k followers suggesting Derrina was dating him for his money.

The pair were quick to block out any negativity from online trolls, with Derrina slamming a follower who claimed she was "doing alright out of Simon".

Responding to the comment, Derrina lashed back: "I earn my own salary and take the boys away too but thanks for taking the time to write a lovely comment.

"Enjoy your Saturday".

Derrina is a minister's daughter and is 28-years-old
Derrina is a minister's daughter and is 28-years-old. Picture: Instagram

Simon first revealed he was in a new relationship at the end of last year, though he did not disclose her identity at the time.

Simon's late wife Gemma Thomas tragically died in November 2017, a year after she was sent home for bed rest by her GP after visiting three times with flu-like symptoms.

She died just four days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, aged 40. 

Simon and Ethan with Gemma
Simon and Ethan with Gemma. Picture: Instagram
Derrina posed with Ethan on a cliff in a touching image on Simon's Instagram
Derrina posed with Ethan on a cliff in a touching image on Simon's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Simon pair tribute to Derrina on Instagram only last month, thanking her for "picking him up when he was in pieces" and vowing that he would "love her forever".

He also praised her special bond with his son, who recently celebrated his birthday. 

Simon also replied to the nasty trolling on his account about his new beau, saying "you don't merit a proper response. Blocked".

Derrina's social media account is currently private and little is known about the 28-year-old other than she works in the legal industry.

