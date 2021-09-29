UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn. Picture: Getty Images

The UK's first flurry of snow fell in Scotland this week, and more could be on the way.

It’s been a very wet and windy few days, with summer well and truly a distant memory.

But it looks like temperatures are set to drop even more over the coming days, with SNOW even predicted.

Met Office expert Aidan McGivern said: "With Atlantic weather now in charge, we can expect very changeable weather through the week.

Snow and frost could hit the UK next month. Picture: Alamy

"There'll be wind and rain, but also showery and sunnier periods at times."

This comes after some parts of Scotland were already hit by the white stuff yesterday, with hill-walkers facing blizzards in the mountaintops.

Meteorological expert Dave has also warned of a ‘snow moon’ coming next month, as he told This Morning: "There's a snow moon on the 29th of October, followed by two more snow moons in the first three weeks of November.

“So it is gonna be bitterly cold and very frosty."

It's been a wet and windy week in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

He added: “That's bad news for people with gas and electric because your bills are going through the roof.”

This comes after the mercury hit 25.3C in the south last Tuesday, while it has now dropped by 10C at around 15C today.

Up north, it’s getting even colder as the mercury struggled to reach 4C in Northumberland this morning,

Met Office meteorologists Simon Partridge said: "The word 'unsettled' definitely covers it this week. It's going to be very autumnal.

"At this time of year, our average maximum temperature for south-east England is only about 17 or 18C, so it's really about where we should be.

"We've got used to temperatures being higher than they usually are - we've just come back to reality."

Last year, winter didn’t see the first flurry of snow until early December.

The country was then hit by heavy snowfall towards the end of January and beginning of February.

In the wake Storm Christoph, temperatures plummeted to below 0 and many roads had to be closed due to ice and flooding.