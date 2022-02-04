UK weather: Snow set to fall today as Met Office issues ice warning

4 February 2022, 10:52 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 10:56

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

According to forecasters, sleet, ice and snow flurries are on the way the the UK this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The weather has been unseasonably warm over the past few weeks.

But it looks like things are about to get very cold again, as snow is heading for the UK today.

According to WXCharts weather maps, the latest storm is set to bring wintry showers starting in Cumbria.

Later this afternoon, flurries of the white stuff are then set to sweep across to Manchester, before reaching Carlisle, parts of Wales and the Midlands by 6am on Saturday.

The weather is set to get colder in the UK
The weather is set to get colder in the UK. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the temperature dropped to a freezing -3C in parts of Scotland last night.

And Met Office forecasters have confirmed the warmer weather is set to come to an end.

A spokesperson told The Sun: "We will say goodbye to mild conditions as much colder Arctic air floods southwards across all areas.

"Friday morning could see sleet or snow flurries across central and southern England, although it is unlikely to accumulate.

“Colder air will spread across the UK, with wintry showers likely to continue across parts of Wales, North West England and Scotland.

Snow will be falling in some areas of the UK today
Snow will be falling in some areas of the UK today. Picture: Alamy

"Northern Scotland can expect snow to lower levels.

“The sharp fall in temperatures will see a fairly widespread frost in the north on Friday.

“Saturday to Monday will be very windy in the north with rain or wintry showers, with some rain and strong winds at times in the south.”

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice in Scotland from midnight until 11am on Friday and across Northern Ireland from 3am until 10am.

Expert Mr McGivern added: "We're all in the showery north-westerly airflow and that means frequent wintry showers, sleet, hail, snow for northern parts of the UK, particularly over the hills and feeling cold in the wind.

"However the east and south will get some respite with sunny spells predicted and showers unlikely.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Waterstones in talks to open new chapter for family-owned Blackwell's

UK & World

Brexit food checks at Northern Ireland ports must continue for now, Belfast court rules

UK & World

Joe Root to continue as England Test captain, says Andrew Strauss

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lisa Armstrong shared some gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram

Lisa Armstrong unveils matching tattoos with boyfriend James Green

Celebrities

The Chase viewers were fuming this week

The Chase fans furious after player knocks £8K off team’s prize

TV & Movies

Drivers could be fined under a new law

Drivers parking on pavements face £70 fine under new law

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Your Harry Potter book could be worth thousands

Here’s how to tell if your old Harry Potter book is worth over £20,000

Lifestyle

Home-owners have been issued a warning about the dangers of bamboo

Home-owner's warning after neighbour's bamboo plant causes £100,000 worth of damage

Lifestyle

Sarah-Jane Potts is starring in The Teacher

Inside The Teacher star Sarah-Jane Potts' life away from acting

TV & Movies

The Responder has been met with high praise from viewers

The Responder fans brand series 'best show of the year' after finale

TV & Movies

A mum has been slammed for charging parents to come to a birthday party

Mum shocked after she’s asked to pay £25 to attend child's birthday party

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Eddie Boxshall has seemingly hit out at his ex Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits out at split with ‘savage’ post

Celebrities

A mum was awarded £500 from This Morning

Mum left in tears as This Morning's Rochelle and Alison give her £500 to help feed her children

This Morning

Here's when Married at First Sight Australia is back

When will Married at First Sight Australia 2022 air in the UK?

TV & Movies

Kate was seen beaming as she attended the session

Kate Middleton grins as the England rugby team lift her up in the air during training session

Lifestyle

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan

How many episodes of Pam & Tommy are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies