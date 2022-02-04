UK weather: Snow set to fall today as Met Office issues ice warning

By Heart reporter

According to forecasters, sleet, ice and snow flurries are on the way the the UK this weekend.

The weather has been unseasonably warm over the past few weeks.

But it looks like things are about to get very cold again, as snow is heading for the UK today.

According to WXCharts weather maps, the latest storm is set to bring wintry showers starting in Cumbria.

Later this afternoon, flurries of the white stuff are then set to sweep across to Manchester, before reaching Carlisle, parts of Wales and the Midlands by 6am on Saturday.

The weather is set to get colder in the UK. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the temperature dropped to a freezing -3C in parts of Scotland last night.

And Met Office forecasters have confirmed the warmer weather is set to come to an end.

A spokesperson told The Sun: "We will say goodbye to mild conditions as much colder Arctic air floods southwards across all areas.

"Friday morning could see sleet or snow flurries across central and southern England, although it is unlikely to accumulate.

“Colder air will spread across the UK, with wintry showers likely to continue across parts of Wales, North West England and Scotland.

Snow will be falling in some areas of the UK today. Picture: Alamy

"Northern Scotland can expect snow to lower levels.

“The sharp fall in temperatures will see a fairly widespread frost in the north on Friday.

“Saturday to Monday will be very windy in the north with rain or wintry showers, with some rain and strong winds at times in the south.”

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice in Scotland from midnight until 11am on Friday and across Northern Ireland from 3am until 10am.

Expert Mr McGivern added: "We're all in the showery north-westerly airflow and that means frequent wintry showers, sleet, hail, snow for northern parts of the UK, particularly over the hills and feeling cold in the wind.

"However the east and south will get some respite with sunny spells predicted and showers unlikely.”