Heartbroken dog refuses to leave grave of her best friend

Kaya showed the true depth of her love for Gaspar as she laid on the canine's grave. Picture: Twitter/Marcelo Rodríguez

By Alice Dear

The saying 'we don't deserve dogs' could not be more accurate when it comes to the story of Gaspar and Kaya.

Just like humans, dogs bond and make their own best friends, and – just like us – are heartbroken when someone they love is taken away from them.

One dog, Kaya, has showed the true depth of a dog's love after being pictured laying on the grave of her beloved canine friend, Gaspar, after he passed away.

The pictures and story has been shared by the owner of Gaspar, Marcelo Rodríguez, whose post went viral when he revealed the habit Kaya had picked up following the loss of the dog.

Kaya and Gaspar had become close friends after spending weekends together. Picture: Twitter/Marcelo Rodríguez

Marcelo was the owner of Gaspar while his mother is the owner of Kaya.

Talking to The Dodo, he explained: "We would get them together on weekends to spend time together.

“That’s where their friendship began.”

Kaya laid on top of the grave for the entire morning. Picture: Twitter/Marcelo Rodríguez

Gaspar passed away in January after a battle with kidney failure.

Marcelo and his mother gave Kaya a chance to say goodbye to her best friend before he was buried in the mother's garden, but it was what happened next that proved the depth of the pair's love.

After discovering the fresh pile of dirt in the garden where Gaspar had been buried, Kaya laid upon the grave.

According to Marcelo, she spent the entire morning laying on top of his grave.

Ayer enterramos a nuestro perro en el patio de la casa de mamá. Gaspar fue un compañero único que nos enseñó mucho a todos. Esta es Kaya, su amiga, que ahora no sale de su tumba.

Los animales son seres superiores que nunca vamos a entender y que no merecemos. pic.twitter.com/ku5IpunksR — Marcelo Rodríguez (@macdemarce) January 13, 2022

Telling the story on Twitter, Marcelo wrote: "Animals are superior beings that we will never understand and that we do not deserve".

The post now has 1,300 comments, has been retweeted 21,000 times and has been liked over 164,000 times.

