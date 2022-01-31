Willow the cat becomes newest resident of The White House

31 January 2022, 11:42

Willow the cat has moved into The White House and is said to be exploring her new home
Alice Dear

Joe and Jill Biden have welcomed a new pet into The White House after the First Lady fell in love with the feline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The White House has become home to a new pet; a gorgeous grey and white cat called Willow.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have adopted the two-year-old farm cat who will now be living in the historical building with them.

Jill Biden first met the green-eyed cat in 2020 during a presidential campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

While she was speaking, the curious feline jumped up on stage and interrupted the entire event.

First Lady Jill Biden first met Willow during a presidential campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020
After seeing the cat and Jill's immediate bond, the owner of the farm decided that she would be happy with the First Lady.

Jill named the cat after the town in Pennsylvania where they first met; Willow Grove.

Michael LaRosa, the First Lady's spokesperson, said: “Willow is settling into the White House with her favourite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore."

Jill named the cat after the town in Pennsylvania where they first met, Willow Grove
Willow is not the couple's first pet as they are also the owners of a German Shepherd puppy called Commander.

Joe and Jill previously owned two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, who are no longer with the family.

Champ sadly died in June last year at the age of 13, while Major had to be sent away following some behavioural issues.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are also the owners of a German Shepherd puppy
Willow is also not the first cat of The White House.

The most famous feline resident has to be Bill Clinton's cat, Socks, who was adopted by the family as a stray.

