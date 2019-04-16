Hayfever sufferers warned to stay inside as 'DEADLY pollen bomb' hits UK this week

The 'pollen bomb' could put asthma sufferers' lives at risk (stock image). Picture: Getty

Experts have claimed that hayfever season 2019 will start three weeks earlier than previous years

Hayfever suffering Brits have been warned of a potentially life-threatening pollen bomb that's about to hit the UK, which could put millions at risk of life-threatening asthma attacks.

Experts have claimed that the unusually warm winter will mean that pollen season looks set to arrive three weeks earlier than usual, meaning birch tree pollen - which affects one in four hayfever sufferers - is already being released across the country.

Experts have warned that hayfever season is arriving early this year (stock image). Picture: Getty

Allergy expert Dr Jean Emberlin told The Sun: "When you get warmth like that in winter, it gives the trees a real push to open up and start releasing pollen.

"We had some bad weather at the beginning of March which temporarily put a halt to it or we could have seen a very, very early birch pollen season."

This is bad news for the 3.3 million people whose asthma is worsened by pollen, experts have warned.

Sonia Munde, head of Asthma UK, told The Sun: A deadly pollen bomb is due to hit this week, putting people with asthma at risk of a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

The 'pollen bomb' could pose a threat to the millions of asthma sufferers in the UK. Picture: Getty

"Around 3.3million people with asthma are affected pollen, which can cause symptoms such as wheezing, a tight chest or coughing.

“Trees have been releasing their pollen for several weeks, but the warm spring weather is going to make these pollen levels spike.

"If you’re already getting symptoms, it’s not too late to help yourself stay well."

Munde advises asthma sufferers to use their prescribed medication to soothe their irritated airways and reduce the risk of a reaction to the pollen trigger.