UK weather maps show 500-mile snow and rain wall to hit the country in days

Snow and rain is expected to hit the UK soon. Picture: Alamy/WX Charts

By Hope Wilson

A new weather forecast is predicting snow and rain in February as temperatures plummet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK is facing a 500-mile snow and rain wall in the coming weeks, with sub-zero temperatures expected.

While Storms Eowyn and Herminia have battered the country in recent days, it looks like the cold weather is set to continue as low pressure from the Atlantic mixes with the Arctic next month.

New maps from WXCharts predict snow and torrential rain will hit the country at the beginning of February, with dark blue and purple patches forecasting plenty of snow and rain for parts of the UK.

But where and when will the chilly weather begin? Here is everything you need to know.

Snow flurries are set to cover most of the country. Picture: Getty

Northern England and Scotland will see snow flurries which could be several centimetres deep, while the Scottish Highlands may experience 21 centimetres of snow.

Newcastle and Edinburgh could see around 10 centimetres of snow, with other areas in central Scotland expected to see up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff.

Rain is also set to batter the country with England and northwest Wales seeing several millimetres of rain per hour.

Northern Ireland also won't escape the cold weather, with lots of rain and snow forecast on February 11th.

Heavy rain and snow is forecast in February. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for February 2nd to February 11th reads: "Periods of wet weather are likely to affect northern parts of the UK at times, particularly early in this period.

"Some heavy rain is possible and this is likely to be accompanied by spells of strong winds. South of this, across the rest of the UK, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, there is likely to be plenty of dry weather through this period.

"Winds will be lighter and this will bring the risk of overnight frost and fog. Overall, temperatures will be close to normal for most, but it is likely to be mild at times in the north. Brief colder spells are likely in between weather systems though."