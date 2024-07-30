Met Office issue major thunderstorm warning as flooding and lightning strikes expected

30 July 2024, 11:44

Thunderstorms are expected this week
Thunderstorms are expected this week. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Hope Wilson

There is a Yellow thunderstorm warning for the parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of England on Wednesday the 31st of July and Thursday the 1st of August.

Following days of scorching temperatures reaching 32C in some areas, it looks like the weather will take a turn later this week as flooding, strong winds and lightning strikes are anticipated.

Southeast England and parts of East Anglia are set to see the most of the thunderstorm on Wednesday, while the majority of England and part of Wales can expect stormy conditions on Thursday.

In a statement about the Yellow thunderstorm warning, the Met Office revealed: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon."

Stormy conditions are predicted for parts of the UK
Stormy conditions are predicted for parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

They continue: "The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds."

The forecaster have predicted that some areas may experience power cuts, as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

There's set to be rainy weather this week
There's set to be rainy weather this week. Picture: Getty

When is the thunderstorm warning UK?

Wednesday the 31st of July will see Portsmouth, Salisbury, Brighton, Canterbury, Chelmsford and London put under a Yellow weather warning from 12pm until 11:59pm.

On Thursday the 1st of August, these locations plus other areas including Manchester, Hull, Nottingham, Bath, Oxford, Norwich and Cardiff will experience thunderstorms from 12pm until 11:59pm.

When will the thunderstorm end?

The Yellow thunderstorms warning is predicted to end at 11:59pm on Thursday the 1st of August, with no further weather warnings expected.

