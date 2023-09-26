Storm Agnes: Where and when is the torrential weather going to hit?

26 September 2023, 16:00

Storm Agnes is set to blast Britain with strong winds and flooding.
Storm Agnes is set to blast Britain with strong winds and flooding. Picture: Alamy/The Met Office

Heavy downpours and high-speed winds are set to batter Britain this week, but where is Storm Agnes now and when will it hit?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits are bracing themselves for severe flooding, power cuts and fallen trees this week as Storm Agnes rolls towards the UK.

The Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for Wednesday, including two for rain and one for wind, across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, warning residents of torrential rain and heavy winds from mid-week onwards.

Extreme downpours and powerful gales are expected to cause chaos from noon on Wednesday to Friday lunchtime as alerts have been put in place for 48-hours.

Forecasters have predicted gusts of up to 80mph across the country, and around 60mm of rain within parts of Scotland.

Weather experts are urging Brits to remain on high alert as the first named storm of the season could cause damage to buildings and spark "dangerous conditions" along coastlines.

The most forceful winds will likely hit beaches, towns and villages that border the Irish Sea.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

"Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

"As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland."

Brits are bracing themselves for travel chaos on roads, rail and air.
Brits are bracing themselves for travel chaos on roads, rail and air. Picture: Alamy

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon added that Storm Agnes is expected to cause disruptions within the Irish Sea ferry network.

He said: "The storm centre itself remains over the Atlantic and will continue approaching and cross the UK through Wednesday afternoon and will move away Wednesday night into Thursday.

“In terms of most impacted areas, we’re looking at the Irish Sea coasts, so south-eastern parts of Northern Ireland, west and north-western coasts of Wales, and the north-western coast of England.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution urged Brits to steer clear of potentially life-threatening locations due to the extreme weather.

Storm Agnes is expected to spark "dangerous conditions" along the UK coastline.
Storm Agnes is expected to spark "dangerous conditions" along the UK coastline. Picture: Alamy

RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: "The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself - you may end up in difficulty too.”

The Met Office predicts the weather will begin to settle by the start of the weekend, although some showers have been forecast across northern and western areas of the UK.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Body of migrant found on Sangatte beach near Calais

UK & World

Man drove car into Downing Street gates in an 'attack on democracy' - before being caught with indecent images of children

UK & World

England vs Ireland: Final ODI in Bristol abandoned to rain to see hosts clinch series 1-0

Danny Macklin: FA investigating reports former AFC Wimbledon managing director made sexist and abusive remarks

UK & World

Philippines cuts Chinese barrier and issues warning as row over disputed waters heats up

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Showbiz

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Celebrities

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Showbiz

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule

When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

TV & Movies

MAFS viewers can't ignore this couple's deal-breaker.

Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

Married at First Sight

The Great British Bake Off has produced some top winners over the years

Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

TV & Movies

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Showbiz

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay Howard: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke Worley: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies