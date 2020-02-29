Storm Jorge: Severe weather conditions again as wind and rain batters the UK and Ireland

Flooding is being experienced in Wales. Picture: Getty

Another weekend and another bout of severe weather conditions wreaking havoc across the UK.

74 flood warnings are in place as river levels continue to rise and waves wildly thrash the coastlines. In south Wales 600 homes have been flooded.

Gales of up to 70mph have been recorded with the strongest and most damaging winds currently being recorded across the Republic of Ireland.

A huge lorry was seen falling in Maam Cross, Galway and water from the Glenamaddy Turlough lake was seen flooding onto roads and farmland.

The Irish Coast Guard has asked the public not to venture out to exposed coastal areas unnecessarily.

The Spanish met office has named the severe weather Storm Jorge. Picture: Getty

Everyone be careful out there. This was a truck being blown over by the wind near Maam Cross in Galway. #StormJorge

🎥whatsapp pic.twitter.com/DLl8Pd1Hom — Donal Doc GolfCentralDaily (@GolfCentralDoc) February 29, 2020

Many videos and pictures have been shared on social media highlighting the dangerous conditions.

People have been warned against any unnecessary travel and pet owners have been warned to keep their dogs inside during the stormy conditions.

2020 has suffered FOUR storms already, with Storm Jorge following Storm Dennis, Ciara and Brendan.

A storm is declared when the impact is likely to lead to an amber or red weather warning.

Storms famously follow an alphabetical order with names chosen well in advance by the Met Office.

However because the current conditions were experienced in reached Spain first, their equivalent of our Met Office named it Jorge and we have followed to avoid any confusion.

The Irish Coast Guard asks the public not to put their lives, or the lives of our rescue teams in danger by venturing out to exposed coastal areas unnecessarily.



Please heed this message and do your bit to help us to keep everyone safe this Weekend.#StormJorge pic.twitter.com/RTQdNy1bCU — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) February 29, 2020

Incredible sea swell at Doolin harbour (taken from a safe distance) ..#StormJorge pic.twitter.com/Kxk2eLkNQ5 — Elaine Farrell (@FoolinInDoolin) February 29, 2020

William Street, Galway at 12pm on Saturday 29th February 2020. All shops have closed early. #StormJorge pic.twitter.com/dgAfkcujcD — Paul O’Brien (@PGaillimh) February 29, 2020