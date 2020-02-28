Andi Peters accidentally slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain segment

By Alice Dear

Andi Peters took an unfortunate tumble as he battled the elements in Northern Ireland this week.

Andi Peters, 49, was covering a weather segment for Good Morning Britain on Thursday's show when he slipped on the icy conditions.

The broadcaster appeared via a video link to Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid in the studio back in London as he stepped out in the heavy snow in Ballymena.

The setting looked cold and wet, but also beautiful, as Susanna remarked it looked like he'd been CGI'd into the scene.

Andi Peters appeared via video link from Northern Ireland where the snow was very heavy. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the presenters, Andi said: "Can you see how amazing this river is? This whole thing is amazing, it's a really beautiful part of the world.”

Just before the fall, Ben said: "Andi really wants us to stop so he can go inside", before laughing.

Andi Peters fell towards the camera as he stumbled over the snow. Picture: ITV

Andi then mocked himself walking into the river before turning round to the camera and slipping on the snow towards the camera.

A shocked Susanna looked worried, before adding: "Oh steady! Blimey. Then we would have found out if it was a real river or not.”

Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid were left laughing at the on-air blunder. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time Andi has taken a trip during live TV, having fallen flat on his face back in October 2019 on Good Morning Britain.

Appearing on the show live from Mongolia, Andi tripped over in the desert, leaving Piers Morgan, Susanna and Charlotte Hawkins in hysterics.

