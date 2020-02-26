Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left baffled as tree whisperer 'interviews' Allerton Oak on This Morning

By Alice Dear

This Morning's Holly and Phil struggled to keep straight faces as tree whisperer Holly Worton spoke to a tree in Liverpool.

This Morning held a first for the ITV show on Wednesday's show – an interview with a tree.

Alison Hammond was live from Liverpool, where she was talking about an Allerton Oak that has been nominated for the European tree of the Year award.

The 1,000 year old oak can be found in Calderstones Park, where Alison got tree whisperer, Holly Worton, to help her interview the tree.

Phillip Schofield was left shocked at Holly's ability to 'talk' to the tree. Picture: ITV

Holly, who claims she can communicate with trees, told Alison that the tree was "very excited" about the award and was "honoured to be recognised in this way".

To this, Alison asked Holly whether the tree had just said that to her, to which she replied "yes".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked and amused by the interview, as Holly continued to 'communicate' with the tree.

The 1,000 year old oak tree has been nominated for the European tree of the Year award. Picture: ITV

She added that the tree wants people to vote for it, and that it hopes by encouraging people to come a visit it, people will come and see more trees.

Holding back laughter, Phillip asked Alison to ask Holly to ask the tree it's exact age, trying to catch her out.

Holly simply replied: "The tree does not measure time in the same way we do."

This Morning viewers were also left with mixed emotions regarding the interview – some found it hilarious while others were just confused.

Phillip and Holly struggled to stay professional. Picture: ITV

One person commented on Twitter: "#ThisMorning tree whisperer!!! Rolling on the floor laughing @AlisonHammon deserves an award for staying serious-ish through that."

Another added: "OMG that was hilarious, Phillips reaction is so funny Face with tears of joy of course the tree measures age differently!"

