The Met Office has predicted heavy rain and flooding in many parts of the UK, and as a result have issued a 'Danger to life' warning in some parts of the country.

They have warned that the bad weather will likely hit Wales and northern parts of England, and a sustained period of heavy rain is expected in the south on Sunday.

What's more, forecasters have predicted that the wet weather we are experiencing will likely continue until mid-October.

Rain is expected across the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office issued a warning saying: “Heavy rain over parts of Wales and northern England during Saturday night and into Sunday with flooding likely in places.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer - bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

And a forecaster added to the Mirror that: “Some places in Scotland will get 40mm of rain.

“There could be 20mm in northern England and Wales.“Since midnight we’ve had rainfall up to 15mm across north-west England and Wales.

Flood warnings have been issued in some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

“A band of rain is pushing east across the UK - that band will clear during the early hours of this morning, although it may linger in some eastern parts.

“It’s also going to be breezy, with the strongest gale-force gusts in Shetland and Orkney reaching 45 miles-per-hour.

“We could be facing rain for the next three weeks. There are signs it may become a bit drier and brighter towards the second week of October.”

