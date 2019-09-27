UK weather: 'Danger to life' warning issued as heavy rain and flooding forecast this weekend

27 September 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 27 September 2019, 12:08

The weather forecast this weekend is predicting heavy rain and floods across the UK, according to the Met Office

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain and flooding in many parts of the UK, and as a result have issued a 'Danger to life' warning in some parts of the country.

They have warned that the bad weather will likely hit Wales and northern parts of England, and a sustained period of heavy rain is expected in the south on Sunday.

What's more, forecasters have predicted that the wet weather we are experiencing will likely continue until mid-October.

Rain is expected across the country (stock image)
Rain is expected across the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office issued a warning saying: “Heavy rain over parts of Wales and northern England during Saturday night and into Sunday with flooding likely in places.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer - bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

And a forecaster added to the Mirror that: “Some places in Scotland will get 40mm of rain.

“There could be 20mm in northern England and Wales.“Since midnight we’ve had rainfall up to 15mm across north-west England and Wales.

Flood warnings have been issued in some parts of the UK (stock image)
Flood warnings have been issued in some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

“A band of rain is pushing east across the UK - that band will clear during the early hours of this morning, although it may linger in some eastern parts.

“It’s also going to be breezy, with the strongest gale-force gusts in Shetland and Orkney reaching 45 miles-per-hour.

“We could be facing rain for the next three weeks. There are signs it may become a bit drier and brighter towards the second week of October.”

Victor Lindelof unfazed by Jose Mourinho criticism after Man Utd's defeat at West Ham

£200m cancer scanner boost fuels call for extra NHS staff

William Charlton: Convict shouts 'I hope your daughters don't get raped' at sentencing

