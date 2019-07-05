Weekend weather UK: Britain to swelter in 28°C heat as hottest day of Wimbledon approaches

5 July 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 12:37

Temperatures look set to hit the high twenties this weekend
Temperatures look set to hit the high twenties this weekend. Picture: Getty

UK and Wimbledon weather this weekend: the heatwave looks set to continue

The UK is currently sweltering in one of the biggest heatwaves of the year, and temperatures will stay high over the course of the weekend.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be forced to reveal Archie’s godparents

Temperatures in the south will reach as high as 28°C today (Friday), meaning those attending Wimbledon will be treated to the hottest day of the tournament so far.

Temperatures will swelter today, before getting cooler over the weekend
Temperatures will swelter today, before getting cooler over the weekend. Picture: Getty

A Met Office Meteorologist told Metro.co.uk: "There will be a north south divide today. South will be sunny and warm with highs of 28°C in London. There will be a thick cloud that will give some rain over the west of Scotland."

Read more: Meghan Markle wears sweet tribute to baby Archie during surprise Wimbledon appearance

"That cloud will then sink its way southwards, which will give a bit of rain tomorrow in central and southern parts of England and Wales.

Today will be the hottest day of Wimbledon so far
Today will be the hottest day of Wimbledon so far. Picture: Getty

"It’s the warmest day today, and it will be pretty hot in the south with 28°C, possibly 29°C. ‘Another hot day at Wimbledon today, it will be feeling very hot there."

Read more: Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

Temperatures will get slightly lower over the course of the weekend, dropping to 23°C in the south tomorrow and 21°C on Sunday - and some parts of the north may experience rain.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have a choice but to reveal Archie's godparents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be forced to reveal Archie’s godparents

Royals

Slavery ring that forced 400 people to work for 50p a day is broken

UK & World

Swedish woman arrested at Gatwick airport over 'terror offence'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities