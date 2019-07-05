Weekend weather UK: Britain to swelter in 28°C heat as hottest day of Wimbledon approaches
5 July 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 12:37
UK and Wimbledon weather this weekend: the heatwave looks set to continue
The UK is currently sweltering in one of the biggest heatwaves of the year, and temperatures will stay high over the course of the weekend.
Temperatures in the south will reach as high as 28°C today (Friday), meaning those attending Wimbledon will be treated to the hottest day of the tournament so far.
A Met Office Meteorologist told Metro.co.uk: "There will be a north south divide today. South will be sunny and warm with highs of 28°C in London. There will be a thick cloud that will give some rain over the west of Scotland."
"That cloud will then sink its way southwards, which will give a bit of rain tomorrow in central and southern parts of England and Wales.
"It’s the warmest day today, and it will be pretty hot in the south with 28°C, possibly 29°C. ‘Another hot day at Wimbledon today, it will be feeling very hot there."
Temperatures will get slightly lower over the course of the weekend, dropping to 23°C in the south tomorrow and 21°C on Sunday - and some parts of the north may experience rain.