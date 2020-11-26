What are the new Tier 2 rules in England?

What are the new tier 2 rules? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

What are the tier 2 rules in England? Find out what they mean and what areas will adopt them.

On Wednesday of next week (2 December), most areas of the country will enter into Tier 2 of lockdown rules.

Announcing the news in the House of Commons today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that England will be adopting a strengthened version of the Tiered lockdown system - Tier 1 (medium alert level), Tier 2 (high alert level), and Tier 3 (very high alert level).

Areas in Tier 2 include Liverpool, London, and York.

Find out the rules and full list of places in Tier 2 below.

London has been placed into Tier 2. Picture: PA

What are the new Tier 2 rules?

In Tier two, households will not be allowed to mix indoors (unless they are in a support bubble).

The 'Rule of Six' will apply to outdoor spaces, meaning up to six people from different households can mix outside.

Pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open only if they can serve 'substantial meals' - those that only serve drinks will be asked to close.

Restaurants can stay open, but all hospitality must do table service.

The previous 10pm curfew has been relaxed slightly - with venues being allowed to remain open until 11pm. However, last orders must be called by 10pm.

You can only visit pubs and restaurants with people from your household.

Spectator sport will be allowed to resume in tier two, with limits on the amount of people allowed to attend, and subject to social distancing guidelines.

Theatres and other entertainment venues will remain open, subject to limits on spectators.

All the following businesses will be allowed to remain open, along with all other tiers.

- Non-essential shops

- Gyms

- Leisure centres

- Swimming pools

- Sports pitches

- Hairdressers

- Beauty salons

- Places of worship

Weddings and funerals can go ahead, with 15 attendees allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals.

Exercise classes and organised sport can take place outside.

What areas are in Tier 2? Full list of Tier 2 areas

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

All 32 boroughs plus the City of London

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

