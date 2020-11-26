What are the new Tier 2 rules in England?
26 November 2020, 12:18 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 12:31
What are the tier 2 rules in England? Find out what they mean and what areas will adopt them.
On Wednesday of next week (2 December), most areas of the country will enter into Tier 2 of lockdown rules.
Read more: Government announce full list of areas in each Tier in new England lockdown system
Announcing the news in the House of Commons today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that England will be adopting a strengthened version of the Tiered lockdown system - Tier 1 (medium alert level), Tier 2 (high alert level), and Tier 3 (very high alert level).
Areas in Tier 2 include Liverpool, London, and York.
Find out the rules and full list of places in Tier 2 below.
What are the new Tier 2 rules?
In Tier two, households will not be allowed to mix indoors (unless they are in a support bubble).
The 'Rule of Six' will apply to outdoor spaces, meaning up to six people from different households can mix outside.
Pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open only if they can serve 'substantial meals' - those that only serve drinks will be asked to close.
Restaurants can stay open, but all hospitality must do table service.
Read more: Boris Johnson confirms Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix for five days
The previous 10pm curfew has been relaxed slightly - with venues being allowed to remain open until 11pm. However, last orders must be called by 10pm.
You can only visit pubs and restaurants with people from your household.
Spectator sport will be allowed to resume in tier two, with limits on the amount of people allowed to attend, and subject to social distancing guidelines.
Theatres and other entertainment venues will remain open, subject to limits on spectators.
All the following businesses will be allowed to remain open, along with all other tiers.
- Non-essential shops
- Gyms
- Leisure centres
- Swimming pools
- Sports pitches
- Hairdressers
- Beauty salons
- Places of worship
Weddings and funerals can go ahead, with 15 attendees allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals.
Exercise classes and organised sport can take place outside.
What areas are in Tier 2? Full list of Tier 2 areas
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
York
North Yorkshire
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
Rutland
Northamptonshire
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
All 32 boroughs plus the City of London
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
NOW READ:
All the shops changing their opening hours after lockdown in England