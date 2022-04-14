What is open on Good Friday? Including the post office, banks and supermarkets

14 April 2022, 11:56

Here's what is open on Good Friday
Here's what is open on Good Friday. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are banks open on Good Friday? And is Royal Mail working? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easter weekend is finally here, with many of us enjoying some time off work.

But whether you’re spending time with loved ones or relaxing at home, many people have been wondering whether shops are open over the break.

Well, we have a full list of all the retail and services that are closing on Bank Holiday Friday and Monday.

Natwest is shut over the Easter weekend
Natwest is shut over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Are banks open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most banks are not open on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland have confirmed they are closing all branches on Friday and Sunday.

Some branches will be opening on Easter Saturday, you can check on their Branch Locator.

Here’s a list of all the other banks which have confirmed they are closing on Friday and Sunday:

  • Nationwide Building Society - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
  • Santander - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
  • Barclays - - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
  • HSBC - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
Post Offices are shutting over the Easter weekend
Post Offices are shutting over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Are shops open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most shops and pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, but you should check your local branch as opening times could differ.

Shopping centres are also open, but these may close earlier than a normal Friday.

Restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs are also open but these are likely to be very busy over the long weekend.

Are supermarkets open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most supermarkets are open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

You can check out our full list of supermarket opening times this Easter here.

Are post offices open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Many Post Offices will close for the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays.

Local branches, such as those inside convenience stores, may still be open with reduced hours.

You can use the Royal Mail’s branch finder to check your local Post Office.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal protocol in 2018

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter mistake that broke royal protocol

Royals

Hospital waiting lists in England hit new high of 6.2 million

UK & World

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action after ugly scenes in Champions League clash against Manchester City

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Can you spot it?

Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'

Lifestyle

Fancy being woken up to news of an asteroid strike? We might have just the thing... (stock image)

This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

Lifestyle

French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

Lifestyle

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

TV & Movies

Ella Ding has accused her Married at First Sight husband of getting with another bride

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride

TV & Movies

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

Celebrities

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

TV & Movies

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer

List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Lifestyle

Check out Heart's Easter content

Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Lifestyle

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday?

You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Lifestyle

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

Celebrities

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

TV & Movies

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'

Celebrities