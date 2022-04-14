What is open on Good Friday? Including the post office, banks and supermarkets

Here's what is open on Good Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Are banks open on Good Friday? And is Royal Mail working? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Easter weekend is finally here, with many of us enjoying some time off work.

But whether you’re spending time with loved ones or relaxing at home, many people have been wondering whether shops are open over the break.

Well, we have a full list of all the retail and services that are closing on Bank Holiday Friday and Monday.

Natwest is shut over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Are banks open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most banks are not open on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland have confirmed they are closing all branches on Friday and Sunday.

Some branches will be opening on Easter Saturday, you can check on their Branch Locator.

Here’s a list of all the other banks which have confirmed they are closing on Friday and Sunday:

Nationwide Building Society - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Santander - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Barclays - - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

HSBC - All branches closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Post Offices are shutting over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Are shops open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most shops and pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, but you should check your local branch as opening times could differ.

Shopping centres are also open, but these may close earlier than a normal Friday.

Restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs are also open but these are likely to be very busy over the long weekend.

Are supermarkets open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Most supermarkets are open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

You can check out our full list of supermarket opening times this Easter here.

Are post offices open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Many Post Offices will close for the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays.

Local branches, such as those inside convenience stores, may still be open with reduced hours.

You can use the Royal Mail’s branch finder to check your local Post Office.