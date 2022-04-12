What to watch on TV this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Here's what to watch on TV this Easter Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy/ITV

From Shrek to Britain's Got Talent, here's what you can watch over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A lot of us have been looking forward to an extra long Bank Holiday weekend this Easter.

But whether you’re spending time with loved ones, chilling on your own or working through, you might have some spare time to relax in front of the telly.

So, we’ve come up with a list of TV shows and films that are perfect for the family over the next few days.

Check out our Easter TV guide below:

Good Friday

Matilda - 2pm

ITV - This Good Friday, you can catch the hilarious 1996 film Matilda based on the book by Roald Dahl. Starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, it tells the story of a little girl who discovers she has an incredible and magical gift.

Matilda is on this Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough - 6:30pm

BBC One - For anyone fascinated by dinosaurs, David Attenborough is back with a brand new documentary. The 90-minute film reveals what happened when an asteroid the size of Mount Everest hit the planet 66 million years ago.

Gogglebox - 9pm

Channel 4 - Our favourite armchair critics are back for another episode of Gogglebox.

This week, the likes of Giles and Mary and The Malone family will be giving their insightful and passionate takes on the week's biggest and best shows.

Saturday

Peter Pan - 3:05pm

ITV - A family favourite, why not sit down with the kids and watch the 2003 adaptation of JM Barrie's classic fantasy adventure, starring Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Sumpter and Rachel Hurd-Wood.

Britain’s Got Talent - 8pm

ITV - After a year’s break, Ant and Dec are back with a brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent. Joined by judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amaznda Holden, the boys will be introducing us to some incredibly talented acts. Among those taking to the stage of the London Palladium Theatre are a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs, and a man who left the judges spooked like never before.

Easter Sunday

The Lion King - 5:45pm

BBC One - Don’t miss this Disney classic. Featuring the voices of Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons and songs by Elton John and Tim Rice. Simba, a lion cub born to be king, learns the hard way to accept the burdens that come with his birthright.

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe - 9pm

ITV - The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is a brand new ITV drama which tells the bizarre true story of canoe conman John Darwin. Starring Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan, the four-part drama sees his wife Anne become complicit in her husband’s elaborate and fraudulent scheme to avoid bankruptcy.

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe is starting this Easter weekend. Picture: ITV

Easter Monday

Shrek - 2:05pm

ITV - A perfect Easter Monday film for the kids, Shrek features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. It follows grumpy ogre Shrek as he attempts to rescue Princess Fiona from her dragon-guarded tower.

Beauty and the Beast - 2:30pm

BBC One - Catch Emma Watson as Belle in the live action remake of Beauty and The Beast, Also starring Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, it tells the story of the daughter of a clockmaker who embarks on a dangerous quest when her father becomes lost in the woods.