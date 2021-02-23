When can hotels open in England after lockdown?

Hotels are set to open in England later this year. Picture: Getty Images

When are hotels reopening in England? Here's what we know about Boris Johnson's roadmap...

Boris Johnson has now set out his four-step roadmap to get England out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister revealed schools will be the first to open on March 9, followed by non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants by mid-April.

But when can hotels and self contained accommodation reopen? Find out everything…

When can hotels reopen in England?

According to the PM’s roadmap, hotels and B&Bs will be allowed to open on 17 May at the earliest.

From this date, two households can stay together at a hotel with no limit on people.

Hotel stays could be allowed again in May. Picture: Getty Images

If they are from more than two households, then the rule of six must be followed.

It is hoped there will be no rules on social contact by June 21.

Meanwhile, self-contained accommodation, where they have no shared facilities between guests, can reopen on 12 April at the earliest.

This includes caravan parks and holiday parks, but is only possible for individuals and people from the same household.

International travel and holidays will be reviewed from April 12 but will be no earlier than May 17.

These dates are dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, including:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

At the moment, leisure travel in the UK but while most hotels are closed, a few remain open for key workers and other exceptions.

The current government advice reads: “Guest accommodation providers such as hotels, B&Bs and caravan parks may remain open for the specific reasons set out in law, including where guests are unable to return to their main residence, use that guest accommodation as their main residence, need accommodation while moving house, are self-isolating as required by law, or would otherwise be made homeless as a result of the accommodation closing.”

