When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

30 January 2024, 16:11

Council tax bill and man looking at his bill
Council tax prices are set to increase in April. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How much is council tax a month, how do you find your council tax band and when do you not pay council tax?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millions of households in England are facing a council tax rise of almost five percent, meaning some families could be £100 worse off.

Officials in the Levelling Up Department have reportedly informed local authority bosses to expect at least 4.99% council tax increase to be applied in April. According to The Guardian, this rise would add around £100 to a typical band D council tax bill.

This is to address the growing financial crisis across town halls as councils throughout England struggle to deal with inflation and poor management.

When is the council tax rise 2024, how much will council tax rise and do you pay council tax every month? Here is everything you need to know.

Council tax bill with pound coins
Council tax will rise for households in England. Picture: Alamy

When is the council tax rise 2024?

The council tax rise 2024 will start in April. This has been brought in by the Levelling Up Department as a way of addressing the financial crisis.

How much will council tax rise in 2024?

Council tax is set to rise by 4.99% in 2024. This will add an extra £100 to a typical Band D council tax bill according to The Guardian.

Do you pay council tax every month?

Council tax is usually paid in 10-months, from April-January. However it is possible to spread the cost in 12-months from April-March.

Woman looks at bill
Council tax bands are available to view online. Picture: Alamy

How much is council tax a month?

How much your council tax is a month depends on the valuation band for your home, how much you local authority changes for the band and if you're able to get a discount or exemption from the bill.

What is my council tax band?

It is possible to find your council tax band by visiting the government website and searching your address. There you will be given information on what your council tax band is.

Pound coins rest on top of council tax bill
The council tax rise is just under five per cent. Picture: Alamy

When do you not pay council tax?

According to the Gov.uk website, you do not need to pay council tax if you are:

  • Under 18-years-old
  • 18 or 19-years-old and in full-time education
  • A full-time student at college or university
  • Under 25-years-old and get funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency
  • A student nurse
  • A foreign language assistant registered with the British Council
  • Severely mentally impaired
  • A live-in carer for someone who is not your partner, spouse, or child under 18-years-old
  • A diplomat
Green miniature houses on top of council tax bill
The public are encouraged to check their council tax band. Picture: Alamy

Where do I pay my council tax?

Council tax can be paid online or by direct debit. More information on where you can pay your council tax can be found here.

When does council tax year start?

The council tax year stars in April. The tax is normally paid over 10-months, between April-January, however it is possible to spread the payments over 12-months, from April-March, if preferred.

Can I get a council tax discount?

It is possible to get a council tax discount if you are:

  • Single- It is possible to get a 25% discount on your council tax if you are the only person living in the home or live with other people who are 'disregarded'
  • Retired- Pensioners are able to apply for a council tax discount
  • Low-income household- Those in low-income households or on benefits are able to apply for a council tax discount

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK ticketholder wins share of £123m EuroMillions jackpot

UK & World

Champions League final chaos 'fantastic wake-up call', says Paris Olympics chief

UK & World

Alison Hammond to succeed Paul O'Grady as host of ITV's For The Love Of Dogs

UK & World

Joe Biden is vowing to respond to a drone attack that killed US soldiers. What are his options?

UK & World

'Like something out of Breaking Bad': Couple jailed for 33 years over cocaine smuggling plot

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show

Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK

What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Showbiz

Gloria Hunniford and Oprah Winfrey

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'

Showbiz

Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past

Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

Showbiz

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady

Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

Showbiz

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars end and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies