When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

Council tax prices are set to increase in April. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How much is council tax a month, how do you find your council tax band and when do you not pay council tax?

Millions of households in England are facing a council tax rise of almost five percent, meaning some families could be £100 worse off.

Officials in the Levelling Up Department have reportedly informed local authority bosses to expect at least 4.99% council tax increase to be applied in April. According to The Guardian, this rise would add around £100 to a typical band D council tax bill.

This is to address the growing financial crisis across town halls as councils throughout England struggle to deal with inflation and poor management.

When is the council tax rise 2024, how much will council tax rise and do you pay council tax every month? Here is everything you need to know.

Council tax will rise for households in England. Picture: Alamy

When is the council tax rise 2024?

The council tax rise 2024 will start in April. This has been brought in by the Levelling Up Department as a way of addressing the financial crisis.

How much will council tax rise in 2024?

Council tax is set to rise by 4.99% in 2024. This will add an extra £100 to a typical Band D council tax bill according to The Guardian.

Do you pay council tax every month?

Council tax is usually paid in 10-months, from April-January. However it is possible to spread the cost in 12-months from April-March.

Council tax bands are available to view online. Picture: Alamy

How much is council tax a month?

How much your council tax is a month depends on the valuation band for your home, how much you local authority changes for the band and if you're able to get a discount or exemption from the bill.

What is my council tax band?

It is possible to find your council tax band by visiting the government website and searching your address. There you will be given information on what your council tax band is.

The council tax rise is just under five per cent. Picture: Alamy

When do you not pay council tax?

According to the Gov.uk website, you do not need to pay council tax if you are:

Under 18-years-old

18 or 19-years-old and in full-time education

A full-time student at college or university

Under 25-years-old and get funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency

A student nurse

A foreign language assistant registered with the British Council

Severely mentally impaired

A live-in carer for someone who is not your partner, spouse, or child under 18-years-old

A diplomat

The public are encouraged to check their council tax band. Picture: Alamy

Where do I pay my council tax?

Council tax can be paid online or by direct debit. More information on where you can pay your council tax can be found here.

When does council tax year start?

The council tax year stars in April. The tax is normally paid over 10-months, between April-January, however it is possible to spread the payments over 12-months, from April-March, if preferred.

Can I get a council tax discount?

It is possible to get a council tax discount if you are:

Single- It is possible to get a 25% discount on your council tax if you are the only person living in the home or live with other people who are 'disregarded'

It is possible to get a 25% discount on your council tax if you are the only person living in the home or live with other people who are 'disregarded' Retired- Pensioners are able to apply for a council tax discount

Pensioners are able to apply for a council tax discount Low-income household- Those in low-income households or on benefits are able to apply for a council tax discount

