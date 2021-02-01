What time is the press conference today and what will Matt Hancock say?

What time is the press conference today? Picture: PA

Monday's press conference: what time is the press conference today and what will it be about?

Today (Monday 1 February), Matt Hancock will lead a press conference from No10 Downing Street.

The Health Secretary will give an update on the coronavirus situation in the country, which comes as latest figures from NHS England reveal that the government had met its target of offering the residents of 10,000 care homes their first vaccine dose by the end of January.

Matt Hancock will lead the press conference this evening. Picture: PA

According to reports, Mr Hancock will hail a 'crucial milestone' in the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday, more than 600,000 people received a dose of vaccine - meaning 1 per cent of the adult population were vaccinated in just one 24-hour period.

Health minister Helen Whately previously said that the successful rollout of the vaccine in care homes is "really tremendous news" for the whole country.

She told Sky News: "We all know they've had such a hard time during this pandemic. It's such a big moment.

Mr Hancock will discuss the UK's vaccine rollout. Picture: PA

"We said they would be top priority for the vaccination and we've gone in and we're delivering on that.

"It does feel like a real milestone for our care homes. It's been such a dark time and now this is a moment to give them hope and some protection against this tremendously cruel virus."

What time is the press conference today?

Today's press conference will take place at 5pm from No10 Downing Street.

