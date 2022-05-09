Will there be a heatwave this May?

After a bit of a tumultuous April, Brits have been treated to some scorching temperatures in the first week of May.

The mercury has reached the mid-twenties in parts of the country in the last week, and it looks set to get even hotter as the month goes on.

Forecasters have predicted that a mini-heatwave could be on the horizon, with temperatures set to climb up as high as 26C in parts of the south coast this weekend.

Speaking about the weather this week, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Temperatures are likely to rise above average through the first few days, except nearer to the coast and perhaps the far north, which may see slightly cooler conditions, and it is expected to become warm, perhaps very warm, later in the period."

A heatwave is defined as three or more consecutive days of a certain temperature threshold being reached or exceeded.

We don't know if there will be a full-blown heatwave, but it's likely we'll see a number of warmer days as the month progresses.

The weather looks set to be slightly more unsettled as we move into the second half of May, with rain and showers expected in parts of the country.

The Met Office's three-month outlook has put the probability of hot weather this summer almost double that of normal years.

It has said that there is a “40% chance” the summer “will be significantly hotter than average”, with only a 10% probability of a cooler than normal season.