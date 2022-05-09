Will there be a heatwave this May?

9 May 2022, 15:33 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 15:42

Will there be a May heatwave? Here's what we know (stock images)
Will there be a May heatwave? Here's what we know (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather: what is the weather forecast for the rest of May, and will there be a heatwave?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a bit of a tumultuous April, Brits have been treated to some scorching temperatures in the first week of May.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

The mercury has reached the mid-twenties in parts of the country in the last week, and it looks set to get even hotter as the month goes on.

Forecasters have predicted that a mini-heatwave could be on the horizon, with temperatures set to climb up as high as 26C in parts of the south coast this weekend.

Brits have been enjoying warm temperatures at the start of May
Brits have been enjoying warm temperatures at the start of May. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the weather this week, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Temperatures are likely to rise above average through the first few days, except nearer to the coast and perhaps the far north, which may see slightly cooler conditions, and it is expected to become warm, perhaps very warm, later in the period."

A heatwave is defined as three or more consecutive days of a certain temperature threshold being reached or exceeded.

We don't know if there will be a full-blown heatwave, but it's likely we'll see a number of warmer days as the month progresses.

The weather looks set to be slightly more unsettled as we move into the second half of May, with rain and showers expected in parts of the country.

The Met Office's three-month outlook has put the probability of hot weather this summer almost double that of normal years.

It has said that there is a “40% chance” the summer “will be significantly hotter than average”, with only a 10% probability of a cooler than normal season.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Singer Nick Cave announces death of his son Jethro Lazenby

Showbiz

Metropolitan Police officer accused of 41 offences is charged with three more counts of rape

UK & World

Hay fever tablet shortages only affecting a 'small number of lines', pharmacists say

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harry Potter appears to be the only one wearing a button-down cardigan in the Dumbledore's Army scenes

The secret meaning behind Harry Potter's cardigans in Order of the Phoenix

TV & Movies

A look back at Little Mix's best moments

Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

Celebrities

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

TV & Movies

You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window

Drivers face £5,000 fine or disqualification for letting dog hang out of car window
Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

The Podcast Show is back for 2022

The Podcast Show 2022: first wave of content sessions announced

Lifestyle

Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74

EastEnders star Hannah Waterman's actor dad Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

TV & Movies

Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor Who

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa said he’s ‘honoured’ to have been cast as next Doctor Who

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon wore a white outfit at the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon fans think she's secretly married Joe Swash after BAFTAs appearance

Celebrities

BGT viewers think they've worked out the ring trick

Britain’s Got Talent fans 'work out' magician's levitating ring trick

TV & Movies

Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington appeared on Lorraine where they spoke about his horrific accident and their future together

Jonathan Goodwin reveals he told fiancée Amanda Abbington she could leave him after accident left him paralysed

Celebrities

The price of pints could rise in the coming months (stock image)

Wetherspoons boss warns pint prices are set to rise

Lifestyle

Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened

TV & Movies

Dobby's grave could be moved from its place on Freshwater West

Dobby the House Elf's famous grave could be moved from UK beach

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton is looking for a new assistant

Kate Middleton looking for a new assistant - and it pays £27,500

Lifestyle