Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Vicky Wright dead: Bobby Davro's fiancée has sadly passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of actor Vicky Wright, who is the fiancée of Bobby Davro.

Vicky, 63, - who is also the daughter of England footballer Billy Wright - was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just last week.

Taking to Twitter, Kelly Wright-Warhurst, Vicky's daughter, shared a tribute to her mum while announcing the sad news.

She said: "Hello everyone. Some incredibly devastating news to share as my wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning.”

Alongside a picture of herself and her late mother, she added: "I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways."

Fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “This is incredibly sad news; I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. Sending lots of love to you all.”

Someone else said: “Such sad news , your Mum was such a beautiful & wonderful lady , may she Rest in peace.”

Les Dennis wrote: “So very sad to hear this. Vicky was a lovely woman and a talented performer. Thoughts with you and family and friends.”

Beverley Knight added: “My god no. I am so, so sorry. Vicky was a gem. Sending love and healing.”

This comes after comedian Bobby opened up about the "absolute agony" of watching Vicky battle the disease.

“To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It’s so sad,” he told the Daily Star on Saturday.

“It’s extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful…”

The former EastEnders actor went on to say ‘laughter is the best medicine’, adding: “I always remember this quote, ‘Don’t let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world’.”

“I don’t want the fact I’m ­keeping working to sound selfish. Everyone who knows me knows it’s just a distraction for a bit of time from trying to help Vicky.

“I need to see people laughing, and I like that I can still make people laugh while dealing with this.”

Bobby asked Vicky to marry him in 2022 after 12 years together. It was reported that the couple celebrated their happy news with friends and family at The Kings Arms in Surrey.