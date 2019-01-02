Abbey Clancy announces she's pregnant with fourth child!

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are expecting their fourth baby. Picture: Getty

She took to Instagram to reveal she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy has revealed that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

Making the announcement on Instagram, she posted a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump while in Dubai alongside the caption: "When a hatrick just wont do !!! #babynumber4".





She and her footballer husband Peter Crouch are already parents to daughters Sophia, seven, and Liberty, three, and 11-month-old son Johnny.

Peter also let his followers know the happy news, tweeting: Baby no 4 on the way I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this."

Baby no 4 on the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️

I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this. pic.twitter.com/FwmoHWAH8I — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 2, 2019

This happy news comes just months after Abbey insisted that third child Johnny would be her last.

She said, according to The Sun: "I think this will be the last baby I have, so I just want to embrace it."

Abbey and Peter got married in Leicestershire in 2011 three months after first daughter Sophia was born.

She previously revealed that she had to convince Peter to have a third child, saying: "The second one doesn’t sleep at all – she’s up every hour so Pete’s like: ‘No more babies just yet.'"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

