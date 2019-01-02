Tana Ramsay pregnant: Due date, baby sex and pregnancy details revealed

TV Guide Magazine And FOX Celebrate 'The F Word' With Gordon Ramsay. Picture: Getty

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana, 44, is expecting the couple’s fifth child after confirming pregnancy in heartwarming New Year’s message

Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay are set to welcome their fifth child together this year after the couple revealed the shock pregnancy in a sweet New Year’s message on social media.

The family wished their followers a ‘Happy New Year’ on Instagram, giving fans a first-look of Tana’s blossoming bump as her TV chef husband said: "And guess what? Happy new year because..."

From the baby’s due date to details about the pregnancy, here’s everything you need to know about the new addition to the Ramsay family!

Who is Tana Ramsay?

Tana, 44, is married to TV star Gordon Ramsay. The former schoolteacher from Croydon married the celebrity chef back in 1996 at a church in London’s Chelsea neighbourhood.

The ex Market Kitchen presenter has four children with the 52-year-old restaurant-owner, Megan, 21, fraternal twins Jack and Holly, 19, and Matilda, 17, and is now expecting a fifth child due in early 2019.

The 225th Asprey Party - Inside Arrivals. Picture: Getty

When is Tana Ramsay’s baby due?

The Ramsay family’s ‘Happy New Year’ video message, posted on New Year’s Day, revealed that Tana was pregnant as the camera zoomed in on her growing bump.

And now reports are claiming that judging by its size, the couple will be welcoming their new baby around March or April this year.

Baby's sex

The couple have been notoriously private about this pregnancy and are yet to reveal if they are having a boy or a girl.

Tana Ramsay’s miscarriage shock

The happy news is sure to be a relief to the couple, who sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2016, losing their baby son five months into the pregnancy.

Gordon opened up about the tragedy at the time, he said: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx"