Adele ‘moves on with Naomi Campbell’s rapper ex Skepta’ after split from Simon Konecki

Adele and Skepta are reportedly dating. Picture: Getty Images

Adele has reportedly gone on a series of dates with grime star Skepta after filing for divorce earlier this year.

Following Adele’s split from husband Simon Konecki back in April, now she’s reportedly moved on with Naomi Campbell’s rapper ex Skepta.

According to reports, the 31-year-old singer has been in regular contact with the grime artist since becoming single.

And it looks like things are heating up, as the pair - who are both from Tottenham - celebrated his birthday during a night out at the Crystal Maze experience in London less than two weeks ago.

A source told The Sun: “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Adele is mum to son Angelo, who turns seven this month, while Skepta welcomed his first daughter River in November.

The insider added: “They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

It seems as though the pair have been friends for years, as Skepta — real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr — has previously spoken about staying in contact with the singer.

In 2016 he told ES Magazine: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Three years ago, Adele also shared a picture of her reported love interest along with the caption “Tottenham Boy”, which Skepta retweeted along with the words “love you”.

Recalling the incident to IBTimes UK, Skepta later said: “She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well.

“I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

While Adele recently filed for divorce from ex Simon, 45, Skepta briefly dated supermodel Naomi Campbell last year.

According to The Sun, a spokesman for Adele has since declined to comment on the rumours, while Skepta’s reps are yet to respond.