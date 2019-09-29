Aaron Carter leaves fans gobsmacked as he reveals giant tattoo of Rihanna on his face

29 September 2019, 14:48

Aaron Carter debuted his new ink on Instagram.
Aaron Carter debuted his new ink on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The singer unveils his shocking new inking on social media and declares he's the "biggest thing in music right now".

Aaron Carter has revealed a huge tattoo of Rihanna on his face after live streaming himself getting inked.

The former child star, 31, unveiled the giant cheek design on Instagram last night leaving fans gobsmacked by his latest body art addition.

The hip hop singer opted for a Medusa-inspired image of the Diamonds hitmaker with snakes for hair – an exact copy of Ri's mythical-themed 2013 GQ cover.

Debuting his new ink to his 437,000 social media followers, he declared: "I’M THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker."

The shirtless snap immediately sparked concern among his fans, some of which criticised the Rihanna tattoo.

"Question.. is that a real Tatoo? On your Face? Please no, because of your nice face," wrote on follower.

While another added: "Nooooooooo. Why’d you do this? Your poor face in 30 years."

"Not going to lie, this... this might have been a bit much mate," said a third.

Aaron Carter's brother Nick Carter has taken out a restraining order against him.
Aaron Carter's brother Nick Carter has taken out a restraining order against him. Picture: Getty

Aaron, who shot to fame at the age of nine, has been feuding with his famous brother Nick Carter in recent weeks.

The Backstreet Boys star, 39, and Aaron's twin sister Angel took out a restraining order against him after the siblings feared they were in danger due to his "increasingly alarming behaviour".

Explaining his decision to take legal action, Nick explained: "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today."

He continued: "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confessions that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron, who recently revealed he was seeking help from TV psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major, acknowledged Nick's statement but denied the allegations of threatening behaviour.

He said: "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

