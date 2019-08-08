Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

The Backstreet boys all have wives. Picture: Getty Images

meet the five lucky ladies who married the Backstreet Boys AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

If you’re a dedicated Backstreet Boys fans, you’ll know your chances of marrying any of the five boys was over a long time ago.

And while thousands of people across the world dreamt about settling down with the likes of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell - for five women, it’s actually a reality.

All of the members of the band have been with their partners for a long time and are parents to some adorable children, often sharing photos of their families on Instagram.

So, as the Backstreet Boys get set for their DNA World Tour this summer, we thought we’d get to know the ladies who stole their hearts.

Meet the Backstreet Boys' wives and families. Picture: PA Images

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt-Carter

Nick, 39, met his wife Lauren, 36, on a blind date back in 2011, with the pair getting married three years later in Santa Barbara, California.

The pair welcomed their first child together, son Odin Reign, in April 2014.

Earlier this year, Lauren - who's a fitness expert - revealed she was pregnant eight months after suffering a miscarriage.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Nick shared an adorable snap of him cradling his wife’s baby bump and their son Odin looking up at them.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for 🌈. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family,” he wrote.

A.J. McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean

A.J. met hairstylist Rochelle, 37, in a bar back in 2009.

The singer, 41, then proposed to her a year later in 2010 on his 32nd birthday during a live concert performance in Las Vegas.

The pair married in a goth-themed wedding in 2011 in Los Angeles and they now have two daughters: Ava, 7, and Lyric, 2.

Surprisingly, A.J. is the only BSB member with daughters!

Brian and Leighanne Littrell

In one of the cutest Backstreet Boys stories, Brian, 44, and Leighanne, 50, met on the set of 1997 classic “As Long As You Love Me” where she was working as a model.

The duo hit it off and began dating shortly afterward before wedding the following year in September 2000.

Nowadays, Leighanne is a manager for their son Baylee, 16, who was born in November 2002.

The budding singer is currently the opening act for his dad’s tour this summer.

Kevin and Kristin Richardson

Kevin, 47, actually knew dancer and actress Kristin, 49, before he joined the Backstreet boys as they were both working as characters at Florida's Walt Disney World when they met in 1993.

He was Aladdin while she was Belle - how romantic is that?

After seven years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on MTV in February 2000.

They got married in Kentucky just four months later and welcomed their son Mason Frey, in July 2007.

Unfortunately, the couple struggled with fertility issues but eventually had their second son, Maxwell Haze, in July 2013.

Howie Dorough and Leigh Boniello

Film executive Leigh, 45, was hired to work on a project with the group in 2000 when she met Howie, 45.

After hitting it off, Howie proposed on New Year's Eve 2006 in front of 40 of his closest friends and family and they married one year later.

They welcomed first son, James in 2009, and second, Holden, in 2013.