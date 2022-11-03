Adele reveals we’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong

3 November 2022, 10:52 | Updated: 3 November 2022, 10:53

Adele has revealed how you're supposed to pronounce her name
Adele has revealed how you're supposed to pronounce her name. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How do you pronounce Adele? The superstar revealed all on Happy Hour with Adele last week...

Adele has shocked fans after revealing we’ve all been saying her name wrong for the past 15 years.

The singer recently took part in a Q&A session called Happy Hour with Adele where she chatted about her new single I Drink Wine.

When one London-based fan sent in a video question, 34-year-old Adele revealed she’d got the pronunciation of her name spot on.

The anonymous woman seemed to say Adele’s name in a north-London accent, saying it 'uh-dell' instead of 'ah-dell'.

Adele wearing a black gown at the Brit Awards 2022
Adele wearing a black gown at the Brit Awards 2022. Picture: Alamy

Adele - who is from Enfield and was raised in Tottenham - replied: “I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

Skip to 21:29 to hear the right way to say Adele's name:

After explaining the correct way to say Adele, the singer went on to open up about the "journey to self-love” while writing her most recent album, 30.

The mum-of-one explained: "On '25' (album released in 2015) I was very in control of my life. I'd just had my son, it was very much 9-to-5.

“I'd go to the studio and stuff like that...I felt very very safe and in safe hands within my private life.

"On '30,' I just had to accept I had no idea what I was doing, I had no control over my life and I had to ride the wave."

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul at a basketball game 2022
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul at a basketball game 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Adele - who is now dating Rich Paul - went on to admit she felt like "a bad person" while writing the songs as they were inspired by her divorce from Simon Konecki.

"I felt like a weak person. But I knew...the only thing that I wanted to do, the thing that got me out of bed really, was knowing I'm going to the studio."

"I guess I fell pretty far down in my estimations of myself when I was working on it.

"But then, by the end, through all the hard work and patience, I restored my faith in myself."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The young girl put all of her sweets into the empty bowl so other children could pick up some candy

Heartwarming moment girl puts her Halloween sweets in neighbours bowl for other kids

Lifestyle

You could reduce your fridge temperature to save money

Ideal temperature to set your fridge at to save money on energy bills

Lifestyle

Here's all the Christmas films you can stream

Every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ this year

Christmas

A woman was shocked when a taxi company charged her for giving birth

Mum who gave birth in the back of a taxi on the way to hospital was sent cleaning bill

Lifestyle

Could this be the beginning of the end of Bounty bars in Celebrations tubs forever?

Celebrations remove Bounty bars from limited edition tubs

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy floral midi dress

Matt Hancock will be paid £400,000 for I'm A Celeb

Matt Hancock’s huge I’m A Celebrity pay cheque revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'

Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'

TV & Movies

Boys shared their Halloween sweets

Doorbell footage captures boys making heartwarming decision when trick-or-treating

Lifestyle

A woman has been criticised for skipping the queue

Plane passengers divided as mum skips airport queue with baby

Lifestyle

Katie Price's dog reportedly went missing

Katie Price ‘devastated’ after losing pet chihuahua on holiday

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt dress from LK Bennett
The Chase viewers weren't furious at Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh under fire after driving answer not allowed

TV & Movies

Mariah Carey earns £2million a year just from her Christmas song

Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new boyfriend

This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend