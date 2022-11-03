Adele reveals we’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong

Adele has revealed how you're supposed to pronounce her name. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

How do you pronounce Adele? The superstar revealed all on Happy Hour with Adele last week...

Adele has shocked fans after revealing we’ve all been saying her name wrong for the past 15 years.

The singer recently took part in a Q&A session called Happy Hour with Adele where she chatted about her new single I Drink Wine.

When one London-based fan sent in a video question, 34-year-old Adele revealed she’d got the pronunciation of her name spot on.

The anonymous woman seemed to say Adele’s name in a north-London accent, saying it 'uh-dell' instead of 'ah-dell'.

Adele wearing a black gown at the Brit Awards 2022. Picture: Alamy

Adele - who is from Enfield and was raised in Tottenham - replied: “I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

Skip to 21:29 to hear the right way to say Adele's name:

After explaining the correct way to say Adele, the singer went on to open up about the "journey to self-love” while writing her most recent album, 30.

The mum-of-one explained: "On '25' (album released in 2015) I was very in control of my life. I'd just had my son, it was very much 9-to-5.

“I'd go to the studio and stuff like that...I felt very very safe and in safe hands within my private life.

"On '30,' I just had to accept I had no idea what I was doing, I had no control over my life and I had to ride the wave."

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul at a basketball game 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Adele - who is now dating Rich Paul - went on to admit she felt like "a bad person" while writing the songs as they were inspired by her divorce from Simon Konecki.

"I felt like a weak person. But I knew...the only thing that I wanted to do, the thing that got me out of bed really, was knowing I'm going to the studio."

"I guess I fell pretty far down in my estimations of myself when I was working on it.

"But then, by the end, through all the hard work and patience, I restored my faith in myself."

