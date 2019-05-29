How does Love Island’s Amber Gill know Adam Collard and Ellie Brown? Their connection revealed

29 May 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 13:27

Amber Gill has a connection to past islanders
Amber Gill has a connection to past islanders. Picture: ITV2

Amber Gill has a connection to Love Island 2018 stars Adam Collard and Ellie Brown. Here's how they know each other.

The Love Island 2019 contestants were *finally* revealed earlier this week, and we cannot wait to see what the latest batch of islanders have in store for us this year.

A few of the new contestants have surprise connections to previous islanders - Lucie Donlan used to date Charlie Frederick from last year, and Amber Gill is pally with Adam Collard and Ellie Brown.

Amber Gill is one of 12 confirmed contestants for this year's Love Island
Amber Gill is one of 12 confirmed contestants for this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Here's everything you need to know about the surprise friendship.

How does Amber Gill know Adam Collard and Ellie Brown?

Amber, Adam and Ellie are all from Newcastle, and have often crossed paths over the last few years.

Speaking about her claim to fame in her official interview, Amber said: "I know a few of the former Islanders from Newcastle, like Adam Collard and Ellie Brown.

"Everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!"

When is Love Island back on TV?

Love Island starts at 9PM on ITV2 on 3 June.

Lifestyle