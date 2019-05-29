Inside Love Island star Lucie Donlan’s romance with Charlie Frederick

29 May 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 11:16

Lucie and Charlie had a brief fling last year
Lucie and Charlie had a brief fling last year. Picture: ITV2

What happened with Lucie Donlan and Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick? Their brief romance uncovered...

Love Island is imminently back on our screens, and the full line-up of contestants have finally been revealed.

Among the confirmed islanders is Newquay surfer Lucie Donlan, who last year had a brief fling with ex-2018 contestant Charlie Frederick.

Here's everything you need to know about their romance.

Read more: all the contestants confirmed for Love Island 2019

What happened with Lucie Donlan and Charlie Frederick?

Lucie and Charlie dated soon after he left Love Island last year. The pair only enjoyed a brief fling, and Lucie said in her official interview that she rarely stays with anyone longer than six months.

"I can cut boys off very quickly, that’s pretty bad I’d say," she said. "If they really like me, I can be like ‘Whatever, bye.’ I can switch off really quickly. It’s the same with friends as well, I can do exactly the same."

She also spoke about what song would sum up her love life, saying: "A song called Six Months or something. I’ve never had a boyfriend longer than six months.

"It always cuts off at six months or before. It’s so weird. I love the honeymoon stage and being all excitable but then you just relax and I get bored… next!"

What has Charlie Frederick said about his relationship with Lucie Donlan?

Speaking to Daily Mail, Charlie appeared to hint that Lucie was going on Love Island for the fame, rather than to find a boyfriend.



Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants
Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

He said: "‘[She’s] most definitely not looking for love! She’s only 21! I hope she’s going in there with the right intentions.

"She said it herself. I don’t even need to say she used my name to get famous. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the Z-list fame."

