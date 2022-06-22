Amy Hart urges women not to skip smear tests as she undergoes colposcopy

Love Island's Amy Hart has bravely opened up about undergoing a colposcopy.

Amy Hart has revealed that she might need abnormalities in her cervix taken out after it was found that she may have 'high grade cells'.

The Love Island star, 28, told her followers that she had an 'uncomfortable' colposcopy after her smear test results came back 'dodgy'.

A Colposcopy is carried out to check for the presence of abnormal cells, and Amy is sharing her experience to urge other women not to put off their smear tests.

Amy spoke about her colposcopy in a video posted to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

Posting a video to her Instagram story, Amy said: "Colposcopy. Quite uncomfortable while it was being done. quite uncomfortable now.

"I bled quite a lot. So a lot of the uncomfortableness was them having to try and stop the bleeding, like apply pressure.

"Before I went in there, the lovely nurse who looked after me told me that she would only take biopsies if she really had to, and she did have to take biopsies.

"And then she told me at the end that they are looking like high grade cells on the pictures, so there's a good chance I'll have to go back in and have them taken out."

She has urged women to always take their smear tests. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

She continued: "But again, she'll only take them out if she really has to because the more you have taken out the more chance of pre-term labour you can have when you have children.

"But hopefully it's all okay!

"So my overall message on Cervical Cancer Awareness Week is: make sure you go and have your smears on time, if you can."

For help and advice about cervical screening, visit the NHS website.