Amy Hart urges women not to skip smear tests as she undergoes colposcopy

22 June 2022, 14:17

Love Island's Amy Hart has bravely opened up about undergoing a colposcopy.

Amy Hart has revealed that she might need abnormalities in her cervix taken out after it was found that she may have 'high grade cells'.

The Love Island star, 28, told her followers that she had an 'uncomfortable' colposcopy after her smear test results came back 'dodgy'.

A Colposcopy is carried out to check for the presence of abnormal cells, and Amy is sharing her experience to urge other women not to put off their smear tests.

Amy spoke about her colposcopy in a video posted to her Instagram stories
Amy spoke about her colposcopy in a video posted to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

Posting a video to her Instagram story, Amy said: "Colposcopy. Quite uncomfortable while it was being done. quite uncomfortable now.

"I bled quite a lot. So a lot of the uncomfortableness was them having to try and stop the bleeding, like apply pressure.

"Before I went in there, the lovely nurse who looked after me told me that she would only take biopsies if she really had to, and she did have to take biopsies.

"And then she told me at the end that they are looking like high grade cells on the pictures, so there's a good chance I'll have to go back in and have them taken out."

She has urged women to always take their smear tests
She has urged women to always take their smear tests. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

She continued: "But again, she'll only take them out if she really has to because the more you have taken out the more chance of pre-term labour you can have when you have children.

"But hopefully it's all okay!

"So my overall message on Cervical Cancer Awareness Week is: make sure you go and have your smears on time, if you can."

For help and advice about cervical screening, visit the NHS website.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Would you be doing the same at the crack of dawn to reserve a sunbed?

Holidaymakers have started documenting shocking hotel 'sunbed wars'

Travel

Millie Radford shared an adorable photo of her two kids

Millie Radford shares photo of daughter's bond with baby brother Chester Bleu
Gordon Ramsay will reportedly return for the new series

Gordon Ramsay 'to reunite with Gino D'Campo and Fred Siriex for new Road Trip series'

TV & Movies

This is everything you need to know about applying for a train ticket refund amid the industrial strikes

How to get a refund if the train strike cancelled or delayed your train

Travel

The optical illusion was shared to TikTok

Only 1% of people can see the image in this optical illusion - what do you see?

Lifestyle

Stacey has shared photos of her wedding invites to Instagram

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows off personalised wedding invites
You could be slapped with a huge fine if you're caught urinating in the sea

Holidaymakers caught urinating in the sea at Spanish resort face £645 fine

Travel

Sue Radford has removed the cot from her home for the first time in 30 years

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford feeling 'weird' as she removes baby cot for the first time in 30 years
Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

This Morning

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island bombshell Danica

Who is Love Island's Danica Taylor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Primark will be trialling a click-and-collect service

Primark announces click-and-collect service in major store shake-up

Lifestyle

Regé-Jean Page is reportedly in talks to return to Bridgerton...

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page 'in talks to return to the show'

TV & Movies

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

Travel