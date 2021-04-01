Ant and Dec announce they’ve 'changed their name' after 30 years

Ant and Dec have announced they've changed their name to Dec and Ant. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Heart reporter

In a funny April fools prank, Ant & Dec have claimed they now want to be known as 'Dec & Ant'...

They’ve been on our screens for more than 30 years, but Ant & Dec have announced some big news today.

In fact, the Geordie presenters now want to go by the name ‘Dec & Ant’...

Taking to Instagram with the revelation, the boys shared a photo of themselves standing side by side, as they wrote: “Some big news for you guys... after 30 long years together we’ve decided a change is needed.

“And so without further ado, we can announce we’ll now be officially known as Dec & Ant. It’s only fair on the little guy x”

Dec has since said he’s ‘over the moon’ with the change, telling fans: “We agreed back in the Byker days that he’d take the first 30 years and I’d take the rest.

“It’s really the only reason I’ve been hanging around him for so long.”

Ant added: “I’ve had a good run, but it’s time to hand over the reigns.

“Hopefully this step back will give me more time to focus on some of my neglected hobbies… such as stamp collecting and medieval battle reenactments.”

But the presenting duo’s followers are not convinced, with many pointing out the suspicious timing of the post.

“Happy April Fools 😂,” wrote one person, while another said: “Aprils fool day but still sweet😂”

A third wrote: “Nice try 😂.” while a fourth joked: “Oooohhhhhhh noooooooooooo doesn’t sounds right 🙈 change it back pretty please 🙏🏻”.

This comes ahead of Ant & Dec’s final Saturday Night Takeaway instalment this weekend.

Last week, Stephen Mulhern revealed it was the penultimate episode of the year, with the seventh episode airing on Saturday with Mo Gilligan as the special guest announcer.

Following the sad news, one viewer wrote on Twitter: "How is next week already to final show of the series?"

A third commented: "Oh don't....my 6 year old just cried. Apparently she is going to ring Ant and Dec every Saturday night as she will miss them....not sure how she is planning on doing that. They will be lots of tears next weekend."

