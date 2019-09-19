Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers Morgan’s fee to get him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The presenting duo have got their sights set on getting Piers Morgan eating bugs and facing heights on the show
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Presenting duo Ant and Dec are so eager to get the Good Morning Britain host on the hit ITV show, they’re willing to get their wallets out.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens later this year.

And while there is much speculation around who will be entering the jungle this year, there is one star hosts Ant and Dec are dying to get on the show.

READ MORE: I'm A Celebrity 'in jeopardy' as wild bush fires threaten to destroy camp

The presenting duo have got their sights set on getting Piers Morgan eating bugs and facing heights on the show.

Piers Morgan has previously said he'd need £10 million to go on the show
Picture: ITV

Speaking to Piers’ Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid at the Royal Television Society conference, Dec said: “There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount.

“Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it."

He went on: “We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it."

Piers has previously joked he would been £10 million to go on the show, which sees the celebrities put through bush-tucker trials.

Ant and Dec hinted they're willing to fork out for Piers to appear on the show
Picture: Instagram/Ant and Dec

In 2018, he said: “You give me, let’s say, £10 million, and I’ll fly in tomorrow and win it."

While it’s not confirmed how much Piers is actually asking for to appear on the show, £10 million is a lot more than anyone has ever been paid on the show.

Last year, Deal Or No Deal host Noel Edmonds reportedly became one of the highest paid celebrities in the show’s history, bagging £600,000 for his time on the show – which, ironically, was not long as he was voted out first.

READ MORE: Little Mix and Piers Morgan's feud reignites as girlband air footage of Good Morning Britain presenter during tour

