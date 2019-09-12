I'm A Celebrity ‘in jeopardy’ as wild bush fires threaten to destroy jungle camp

I'm A Celebrity could be in jeopardy. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

'Out of control’ bush fires are sweeping across Australia's East Coast.

This year’s series of I'm A Celebrity could be thrown into chaos after bushfires threaten to reach the jungle camp.

The ITV show is returning in just two months time, with Ant McPartlin returning alongside Declan Donnelly.

But now it’s been reported that the show may be forced to move location because of bushfires sweeping across Australia.

According to The Sun, the East Coast has been hit by 42 fires which have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Now the flames are getting ‘dangerously close’ to the I’m A Celeb set, with New South Wales' fire service struggling to control them.

The I'm A Celebrity camp could be in danger. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: “The fires are pretty scary right now.

“They’re a bit of a law unto themselves and a change of wind direction can send them on a collision course with the camp.

“ITV’s jungle is actually a banana plantation that cost £7million to turn into a working TV studio so if the fire gets any closer to it there will be some very worried executives.

“For now they’re crossing their fingers that the weather helps them and the firefighters keep on top of the worst of it.”

This comes after it was confirmed bushfires hadn’t yet reached the I’m A Celeb camp last week.

A spokesman for I’m A Celebrity told The Daily Star : “We are in contact with the New South Wales fire brigade and we ­currently have no immediate cause for concern.”

The reality series is weeks away from its return to our screens in November with the likes of Blue’s Duncan James, football star Ian Wright and Love Island star Maura Higgins all rumoured to be joining the line up.

Speaking about the speculation, Maura said at the TV Choice Awards: "I’ve heard a lot of things that I’m supposedly meant to be going on and you know what, who knows."

This year will also see the return of Ant McPartlin after he was replaced by Holly Willoughby last year following a drink drive charge.