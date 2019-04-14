The Chase is on! Will Mark choose I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing?

The Chase star Mark Labbett is a wanted man. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Here’s a question The Chase’s Mark Labbett might struggle to answer; Do you choose Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity?

The quiz genius is being pursued by both ITV and the BBC to appear in their popular end of year shows.

Already a star of ITV, Mark - nicknamed The Beast - reportedly met with I’m A Celebrity bosses last month.

The source told The Sun: “Mark’s co-star Anne Hegerty appeared in the jungle last year and was a hit.

"Also, Mark going a bit peckish in camp would make great TV."

However it appears there is competition from the hugely-successful dancing series.

But while there is a certain allure to Strictly he will want to avoid any romance curse.

It’s believed Mark is keen to save his marriage after last week’s revelation that his wife Katie, 26, had been cheating on him for a year.