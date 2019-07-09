Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett pack on the PDA during trip to Wimbledon

9 July 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 16:47

Ant McPartlin made his first public appearance with his girlfriend
Ant McPartlin made his first public appearance with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ant McPartlin made his first public appearance with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett made their first public outing at Wimbledon on Monday.

The pair looked more loved up than ever as they took their seats on Centre Court during day seven of the sporting event.

Britain’s Got Talent star Ant, 43, was wearing a navy blazer, white shirt and chinos, while Anne opted for a pale pink dress.

They were joined by the likes of Jenni Falconer, Lisa Snowdon, Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Emily Attack.

But while Ant cosied up to his girlfriend as they enjoyed the game, his I'm A Celebrity friend Emily almost ruined a very romantic moment.

As the couple tried to capture a sweet selfie, Emily could be seen pulling a funny face from the seats behind them before they all fell into fits of giggles.

Emily Atack photobombed Ant and Anne-Marie
Emily Atack photobombed Ant and Anne-Marie. Picture: Getty Images
Anne Marie and Ant laughed all afternoon
Anne Marie and Ant laughed all afternoon. Picture: Getty Images

Throughout the rest of the day, Ant was seen laughing and smiling with his girlfriend as they soaked up the sunshine.

While this marks the first time they’ve stepped out together publicly, they’ve previously been spotted on holiday in Italy and walking their pet dogs in Richmond.

Read More: BAFTA viewers touched as Ant McPartlin pushes Holly Willoughby to accept I’m A Celebrity TV award

The TV star and his former PA have been dating for over a year, following Ant’s split from his wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong.

Ant announced his split from his ex wife in January 2018 following a stint in rehab for addiction struggles.

After 10-months in recovery, Ant returned back to work filming this year’s series of Britain's Got Talent along with Declan Donnelly.

He has since opened up about girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett describing her as “his rock” and the reason for a “fundamental change” in his life.

Speaking to The Sun, Ant said: “Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life.

"She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

Read More: Lisa Armstrong hints she wants Ant McPartlin back after 'liking' tweets claiming their 'love is not lost'

He continued: "She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great."

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like, 'This felt so good, why deny it,'"

The star added: "I don't know, it's magic isn't it? If I knew, I'd bottle it. It's great – we're in a great place, really happy."

