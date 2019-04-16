Lisa Armstrong hints she wants Ant McPartlin back after 'liking' tweets claiming their 'love is not lost'

Lisa and Ant split in January 2018 . Picture: Getty

Lisa and Ant are currently going through divorce proceedings but she appeared to make her feelings clear about her ex-husband.

Lisa Armstrong has hinted she would be interested in a reunion with Ant McPartlin after he filed for divorce in January 2018.

The professional make up artist, who is reported to receive half of Ant's £60 million fortune in the divorce, liked a series of tweets about people finding their way back to each other.

Lisa appeared unbothered by Ant's new relationship with girlfriend Anne Marie Corbett, as she seemingly liked tweets in favour of a reunion with her ex.

The post made by an account named Epic Women read: "People who are meant to be together find their way back, they may take a few detours, but they're never lost."

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years before he called an end to their relationship last year. She stood by him in the wake of his battle with alcohol and addiction to prescription drugs which saw him enter rehab for the first time in 2017.

Lisa Armstrong appeared to like tweets favouring a reunion . Picture: Lisa Armstrong/Twitter

Ant's new relationship with his personal assistant Anne-Marie later caused conflict. At the time, Lisa liked tweets that hinted Ant's new girlfriend had been a close friend and she only heard the news after learning about it on social media.

It seems apparent that Lisa still has lingering feelings for her ex, as she struggled to take her wedding ring off in July last year, even though it had bee six months since their split had been announced.

Meanwhile, their multi-million pound divorce remains in deadlock, with sources claiming the pair have been unable to reach a financial agreement.

A source told The Sun: “All Lisa wants is for a deal to be done so that she can move on with her life. But she feels she's been left in limbo.

“She says no one from Ant’s side has made a formal financial offer.

“All they’ve asked is that she signs an NDA — but she doesn’t want to do that.“But Ant’s camp insist he has made numerous offers and she’s stopping the divorce settlement being finalised.”