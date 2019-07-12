Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne relationship: Are they engaged and when did they start dating?

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have been dating since summer last year. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The British supermodel and the Pretty Little Liars actress were first snapped getting cosy in May last year – here's a look back at their sweet romance so far

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's relationship has blossomed ever since the two were snapped holding hands back in May 2018.

And although speculation was building over whether or not the pair's romance was official, it was clear these two were into each other from the start.

Then last month, after a year of dating, the British supermodel, 26, finally confirmed her relationship status with a passionate Instagram post – and now rumours are claiming she and her 29-year-old partner are engaged!

Here, we take a look back at Cara and Ashley's relationship history, from first kiss to rumoured engagement.

When did Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne start dating?

According to whispers, Cara and Ashley first began dating in May 2018 after a string of photos saw the duo holding hands and smooching on secret dates.

The women, who are usually very private, famously kissed in front of paparazzi at London's Heathrow Airport in August last year, giving fans reason to believe they were very much in love.

Since then, the British supermodel and the American actress have become inseparable, hitting headlines with their stylish front row appearances at fashion events and parties across the globe.

When did Cara and Ashley confirm their relationship?

In June 2019, the British supermodel went public with her actress girlfriend Ashley by posting a steamy video clip of the duo smooching on Instagram.

When asked why she decided to share the news there and then, 26-year-old Cara told E! News it was to mark the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary, as well as the couple's one-year anniversary.

She said: "I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know – it’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"

Are Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne engaged?

Rumours Cara and Ashley got engaged began swirling around Hollywood when the couple were spotted with bands on their ring fingers in the summer of 2019.

The two were holidaying in Saint Tropez, France, celebrating 4th July weekend when both women were snapped wearing gold rings on their left hands, which led fans to assume one – or both of them had proposed during the European break.

Judging by the fact it took them a year to go public with their romance, it wouldn't be too much of a reach if the rumour was true and the couple just wanted to keep their news hush-hush for now.

Watch this space!