Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

25 August 2022, 12:09

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ashley Cain joined Kate Garraway and Rob Rinder on Good Morning Britain where he spoke about the devastating death of his baby caught.

Ashley Cain, 31, has revealed the emotional reason he refuses to trim, cut or shape his beard.

The former footballer and his ex-partner Safiyaa lost their daughter last year to cancer when she was only eight months old.

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Rob Rinder on Good Morning Britain this week, Ashley said that he doesn't touch his facial hair because his daughter touched hairs on his face.

He said on the show: "Everyone asks me about the beard, it's a common question. When we were in hospital, we couldn't go out and couldn't get haircuts, so I ended up developing and growing this beard."

Ashley Cain has kept his beard long as Azaylia used to grab hold of the hairs
Ashley Cain has kept his beard long as Azaylia used to grab hold of the hairs. Picture: Ashley Cain/ Instagram

Ashley continued to explain: "As my daughter got older, she began to grab hold of it, she used to hold it and rub her feet through it.

"And because I haven't got her here with me anymore, I wanted to keep my beard because she still touched these very hairs on my face. I don't trim it, I don't shape it."

Azaylia died on April 25, 2021 at only eight months old after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Since her passing, Ashley and his ex-partner have been working together to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

He has previously completed five marathons in five cities in five days to fund research into the illness, and is now planning a charity cycle from London to Rome.

Ashley Cain and his ex-partner have launched The Azaylia Foundation and are focused on raising funds for childhood cancer research
Ashley Cain and his ex-partner have launched The Azaylia Foundation and are focused on raising funds for childhood cancer research. Picture: ITV

While he is focused on his charity work and continuing Azaylia's legacy, he told Kate and Rob that he still feels pain everyday and still cries everyday for the loss of his child.

"There's no peace or justice in losing a child", he told the Good Morning Britain hosts.

Ashley and Safiyaa split just before the one year anniversary of their daughter's death, but are still connected and committed to their charity work together.

"Me and Safiyaa went through, I feel like a battle together, and that experience bought us closer", he said: "Safiyaa gave me the greatest gift any father could've wished for in Azaylia."

Ashley went on: "We're going to be connected for the rest of our lives.

"I'll look after her, she'll look after me. And together hopefully we'll look after Azaylia's legacy."

For more information about The Azaylia Foundation, how to donate and fundraise, visit the website here.

