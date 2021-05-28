Ashley Cain shares video of heartbreaking speech from daughter Azaylia's funeral

Ashley Cain's daughter Azaylia tragically died after a battle with leukaemia last month.

Ashley Cain said his daughter Azaylia "saved and changed his life" in an emotional speech made at her funeral last Friday.

Azaylia tragically died on April 25 after a battle with leukaemia. She was just eight months old.

Ashley has shared the speech he made at his daughter's funeral, where he described her as "beautiful, strong, courageous and so, so inspirational".

Sharing footage of the speech to Instagram, he wrote that it was the "toughest speech of his life".

Azaylia tragically died last month. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

He added: "I wrote a speech at 4am two days before Azaylia’s day. I couldn’t bring myself to go back to it or read through because of the pain it caused. I was so nervous that I wouldn’t have the strength when I came to it, and It made me panic, as it meant everything to me to be able to speak about my likkle lion that day. But when the day came, I just had some strong belief and some crazy faith, that my baby would get me through it. And like always, she did."

In the speech, he said: “I always thought I was a bit of a celebrity, then Azaylia came along, completely blew me out of the water.

“I think that when you have a child, as a parent, you can be slightly biased, but I think it is safe to say, on behalf of myself, my partner, to my friends and family and the whole world who have followed our story, that my daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain was special.

“Beautiful, strong, courageous and so, so inspirational. I don't think that a single person in this room can say they are too wise, too educated or experienced to have learned something from my likkle lion.

“From the second she came into my life everything changed. She changed my life, she saved my life and she made my life.”

Ashley announced the tragic news that Azaylia had passed away last month.

