Ashley Cain's partner Saffiya plans tribute tattoo tribute for baby Azaylia after tragic death

Azaylia tragicalled passed away last month after a battle with leukaemia. Picture: Instagram/Safiyya Vorajee/Ashley Cain

Safiyya Vorajee took to Instagram to tell fans that she is planning to get a tattoo in tribute to her daughter Azaylia.

Ashley Cain's partner Safiyya Vorajee has announced that she will be getting a tattoo in tribute to her daughter Azaylia, after she tragically died of leukaemia last month.

Safiyya took to Instagram to ask fans for recommendations of tattoo artists, writing: "I'm looking for recommendations for an incredible tattooist to do me the most amazing piece in honour of Azaylia."

Safiyya took to Instagram to look for recommendations for tattoo artists. Picture: Instagram/Safiyya Vorajee

Her request comes after her partner Ashley shared a photo of the tattoo five of his family members got in tribute to Azaylia on their wrists.

He shared a picture of the inkings alongside the caption: "I love you. Azaylia Diamond Cain 💎".

Azaylia tragically died last month after a battle with leukaemia. She was eight months old.

Ashley and Safiyya's daughter Azalyia tragically passed away in April. Picture: Getty

Her funeral took place last Friday, with Safiyya describing the day as the 'toughest' or her life.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: The toughest day of my life, was waking up Friday morning my heart sank 😔

"it was the day I had to say goodbye to my baby on earth 👼"

"I was scared & heartbroken to say the least.

"Azaylia deserved to have the most beautiful send off we could give her, and we did that, we celebrated everything she loved because she is watching us, I wanted to do her proud 🧡"

Azaylia's funeral took place last Friday. Picture: Getty

Safiyya continued: "I did a speech and spoke about how u made me a women, u inspire me everyday

"Thankyou for teaching me unconditional love and so much more I’m so proud of you Azaylia your mummys hero🧡👼💎

"I was so nervous but I did the whole day in honour of you Azaylia I knew you was watching and I no you was proud 🧡

"We will be together one day for eternity, sleep tight princess mummy loves you with all my heart 🧡."

Our thoughts are with Safiyya, Ashley, and all of Azaylia's family.

