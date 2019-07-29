Barbara Windsor makes rare appearance as she celebrates her 82nd birthday with David Walliams

29 July 2019, 13:22

Barbara Windsor celebrated her 82nd birthday at the weekend
Barbara Windsor celebrated her 82nd birthday at the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Barbara Windsor, who has Alzheimer’s, was photographed smiling alongside David Walliams on her birthday over the weekend

Eastenders actress Barbara Windsor was photographed celebrated her 82nd birthday over the weekend, and was photographed smiling alongside David Walliams and his mother at the do.

David shared a number of photos of the intimate get together - in which Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell, 56, was also in attendance.

Read more: Simon Cowell burst into tears after reuniting with Britain’s Got Talent star whose £175k spine op he funded

He captioned one of the snaps: "Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor."

Other photos show Barbara holding a cake with 'Dame Barbara' written on it.

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and her husband Scott announced the news to the public last year.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague's mum slammed by Love Island fans for putting her daughter down and flirting with Tommy

He previously said: “There's good and bad days, the confusion does progress and that becomes a lot more stressful for her to live with and you as the carer to watch.

“I think what I've learnt by talking to other people is it's very different for every case. It's very simple things that used to be very easy, whether that's signing something or writing a letter, opening something ...

“At times very frustrating and irritable. It gets worse at night , with Barbara it's to do with our house. She constantly asks me over and over again at night whose house is this, is we staying here, is this house I grew up with my mummy....”

NOW READ:

GMB viewers OUTRAGED by guest's 'kidfluencer academies' to make children famous and launch YouTube careers

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lacey Turner has introduced her baby to the world

EastEnders' Lacey Turner and husband Matt Kay name their baby daughter Dusty Violet Kay

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury's brother Roman appeared on Love Island last night

How many brothers does Tommy Fury have and is Roman older or younger than the Love Island star?
Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB

Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

Boram, 6, has two YouTube channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers).

Six-year-old Korean YouTube star splashes out on £6.4 MILLION five-storey property
Angie leads a glam lifestyle

Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

Trending on Heart

Tommy and Molly-Mae have made it to the final four

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's relationship timeline: Their Love Island journey

TV & Movies

Get the lowdown on Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who is Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

TV & Movies

Where are the Love Island winners now?

Who won Love Island last year and where are the previous winners?

TV & Movies

Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's wife and ex-Corrie star passes away aged 38

Paula Williamson dead: Charles Bronson's ex-wife has passed away aged 38
Amber and Greg sparked rumours that they slept together in a recent episode

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's relationship timeline: a look back at their Love Island journey

TV & Movies

One mum has expressed her concern over babies wearing bows

Mum issues warning over bow headbands after claiming friend’s 14-week-old baby suffocated

Lifestyle