Barbara Windsor makes rare appearance as she celebrates her 82nd birthday with David Walliams

Barbara Windsor celebrated her 82nd birthday at the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Barbara Windsor, who has Alzheimer’s, was photographed smiling alongside David Walliams on her birthday over the weekend

Eastenders actress Barbara Windsor was photographed celebrated her 82nd birthday over the weekend, and was photographed smiling alongside David Walliams and his mother at the do.

David shared a number of photos of the intimate get together - in which Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell, 56, was also in attendance.

He captioned one of the snaps: "Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor."

Other photos show Barbara holding a cake with 'Dame Barbara' written on it.

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and her husband Scott announced the news to the public last year.

He previously said: “There's good and bad days, the confusion does progress and that becomes a lot more stressful for her to live with and you as the carer to watch.

“I think what I've learnt by talking to other people is it's very different for every case. It's very simple things that used to be very easy, whether that's signing something or writing a letter, opening something ...

“At times very frustrating and irritable. It gets worse at night , with Barbara it's to do with our house. She constantly asks me over and over again at night whose house is this, is we staying here, is this house I grew up with my mummy....”

