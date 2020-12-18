Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell makes first TV appearance since her death

Scott Mitchell has said he 'can't believe she's gone' in an emotional appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Dame Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell has made his first TV appearance since his wife's tragic death last week.

The Eastenders legend, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014, passed away on December 10 at the age of 83 with Scott by her side.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain's 1 Million Minutes Awards, where he was presenting an award on his late wife's behalf, Scott said that he 'can't believe she's gone' as he opened up about her death.

He was presenting the Dame Barbara Windsor Award to carer Nassrat Bi for her hard work on the frontlines of palliative care.

Scott became emotional while presenting the award. Picture: ITV

While presenting the award to Nassrat via video link from his home, he said: "I was involved in this year's judging, as I was last year, and I think when it came to you and your story nothing could have been more poignant for me at that moment because I know you assist people going through palliative care and their families.

"And that's exactly what was happening to Barbara and that was exactly what was happening to me.

"I read your story and the compassion and selflessness that carers like yourself show is beyond measurable, as far as I'm concerned.

"It's incredible and I don't think there are great enough words for you."

He added: "I know what it takes, now, to sit next to someone at the end of life and just have comforting reassuring words coming from the carers.

Barbara and Scott got married in 2004. Picture: Getty

"To watch your loved one be comforted and be cared for and the relief that gives you and the support to the family, you will never know what it means to loved ones to be a part of that process and to be included and cared for as well as the person who is coming to the end of their life with the disease.

"I know Barbara would have adored someone with those qualities and I can't believe only a week ago she was still here and now she's not.

"There's the circle of life. I don't think I can still believe it to be honest with you."

Nassrat's dad sadly died of coronavirus earlier this year, but she wasted no time in getting back to work to help other people.

Barbara Windsor sadly died last week. Picture: PA

Scott told her: "I want to tell you one other thing about your story, which gave me the courage today to do this video for you.

"That's when I was first asked, I said I thought I would be too emotional, in too much of a state to be able to do it.

He added: "I remember the part of your story where your own Dad had passed away from Covid, and my condolences to you, and after a very short time off you insisted on going straight back to work, to care for other people and to care for their families and I don't think there is a more noble quality or act than that.

"I'm sending you all my love and thanks for everything you do, for what all you carers do.

"So God bless and thank you and congratulations and please keep doing the work you do because without people like yourself Nassrat we would be very lonely and scared in our time of need."

An emotional Nassrat send her condolences to Scott and Barbara's family, saying: "Dame Barbara Windsor was an icon who worked tirelessly to highlight and bring forward awareness of dementia in the elderly.

"I'm lost for words."