Brian McFadden and fianceé Danielle Parkinson welcome first baby together

Brain McFadden has become a dad again. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Westlife star Brian McFadden has welcomed his first daughter with fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

Congratulations are in order because Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have welcomed a baby girl.

The 41-year-old posted the first snap with his newborn over the weekend, in which he can be seen pushing her in a pram.

Alongside the photo, Westlife star Brian wrote: "Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky.”

And his friends and followers were quick to share their well wishes, with Rebecca Adlington writing: “Awww huge congratulations xxx”.

Hollyoaks’ Steph Waring said: “Congratulations to you both so happy for you ❤️,” while Dancing on Ice star Mark Hanretty commented: “Fantastic. Delighted for you! Wishing you all the love and happiness! ❤️”.

Gemma Collins added: "Oh my gosh congratulations. Love you both happy to baby sit anytime."

There is no word yet on what the couple have named the little one, but we’re hoping for more details soon.

This comes after Brian and Danielle revealed they were expecting a 'miracle' baby last year after suffering two miscarriages.

After two years of trying, Danielle had fallen pregnant twice, but both ended in the couple miscarrying.

Talking to OK! magazine at the time, they said had turned to IVF, with Danielle explaining: "It does (feel like a miracle) but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

"The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt."

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips actually put the new parents in touch with a nutritionist who they credited as helping them to conceive.

Brian - who also shares daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with ex Kerry Katona - explained: "Mike and Zara put us in touch with Simone the nutritionist who got us prepared for this time.

"After we had the miscarriage, we sat with them and talked. This woman would put us on a certain diet, and Mike guaranteed it would work."

