Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

By Alice Dear

Brian McFadden revealed the shocking effects a bee sting had on him this week.

Westlife star Brian McFadden, 42, had to rush to hospital this week after suffering an allergic reaction from a bee sting.

The singer shared the horrific results of the sting, which caused his face to swell up until the star was unrecognisable.

Brian appears to have been stung while playing golf in the hot weather on Wednesday, but ended up having to go to the hospital after the reaction became more serious.

The hitmaker shared a video of the results of the sting on his Instagram page, hilariously singing along to I'm Sexy And I Know It.

Brian McFadden's face swelled up after a bee sting caused him to have an allergic reaction. Picture: Brian McFadden/Instagram

He penned the caption: "Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!"

Later, Brian shared a collection of pictures showing the development of the sting and how it progressively got worse and worse.

Brian McFadden was playing golf when the bee sting caused his lips to swell up. Picture: Brian McFadden/Instagram

While fans were worried for the singer, he assured them on Thursday morning that he was feeling better and his face's swelling had gone down.

He wrote: "My face is calming down again. Thanks for all your lovely messages. Now excited to play in the @mariekeatingfoundation golf day at the Kclub. An incredible charity always a brilliant day and catching up with old friends."

Amongst the worried fans were some of Brian's celebrity friends, who were just as shocked to see the results of the sting.

Peter Andre commented: "Holy moly wth. Hope your ok", while Vernon Kay wrote: "WTF!!!! Buzzin."

