Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend cruelly mocked for wearing matching beige outfits to Wimbledon final

Brooklyn and his girlfriend Hana Cross wore beige outfits to the Wimbledon men's final. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Victoria and David's eldest son attended the men's final at Wimbledon with his girlfriend and their outfits turned heads.

Brooklyn Beckham attended the Wimbledon men's final this Sunday with girlfriend Hana Cross and the 20-year-old definitely turned heads with his outfit.

The 20-year-old wore a three-piece camel colour suit, which he paired with a patterned brown tie, a blue and white pinstripe shirt and some brown brogues.

Brooklyn's beige outfits was hit by fashion critics. Picture: Getty

Girlfriend Hana, 21, wore a white cami top and shorts and paired with a long western-style jacket in the same beige shade.

The pair have been cruelly mocked for their get-ups, especially Brooklyn. Spotted in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite at Wimbledon, plenty of snaps caught them walking around the event.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross seperated by bouncers in EXPLOSIVE row

Trolls have taken to Twitter to mock the budding photographer's outfit, with some stating he looked like a "dirty old man" and saying his outfit had been "badly Photoshopped" onto him.

Many criticised his taste, with some claiming they "cringed" over his and Hana's - who he's dated since December 2018 - decision to match their clothes.

What does Brooklyn Beckham think he looks like, surely this isn't fashion 👎🏼🤦🏻‍♀️ #BrooklynBeckham pic.twitter.com/N0ZrZPqgQs — Lisa Suddards (@Lisa__Wilson) July 14, 2019

That outfit looks like it's been badly Photoshopped on Brooklyn Beckham. pic.twitter.com/gRhcZaEKqE — (((ChristinaWallis))) (@xtinewallis) July 14, 2019

Anyone else struggling to cope with Brooklyn Beckham? I mean he looks like a dirty old man at #wimbledon today. What does he think he looks like? pic.twitter.com/PGGWfAjGXV — Cecilia ♡ (@FrogCec) July 14, 2019

However, not all comments were negative, with many loving the fact he'd channelled a more laid-back approach to the typically sharp fashion code at Wimbledon.

Some said he looked like he belonged on hit TV series, Peaky Blinders, while others said he looked like a 1920s archeologist and urged fashion queen mum, Victoria, to have a word.

Wimbledon 2019: Brooklyn Beckham opts for Peaky Blinders chic https://t.co/J9FKP6GbrJ pic.twitter.com/1QMNLXYpcJ — maxkrish (@hscelebrities) July 14, 2019