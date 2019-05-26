Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross separated by security during EXPLOSIVE row

Security had to separate the couple during a public spat, according to reports. Picture: Getty

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly worried about their son’s volatile relationship with the British model

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross reportedly had to be separated by security guards at Cannes Film Festival during an explosive row over the weekend.

Reports claim the 22-year-old model “lashed out” at her boyfriend of six months during a champagne-fuelled lunch at Hotel Martinez in the glamorous French resort.

The British model is believed to have challenged the 20-year-old aspiring photographer, which led to both of them “screaming and crying” in the midst of a public spat.

Hana Cross allegedly “lashed out” at her boyfriend of six months during a champagne lunch at Hotel Martinez, Cannes. Picture: Getty

The alleged argument follows a string of altercations between the young couple, which have left Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham concerned about their “toxic” relationship, according to The Sun.

An insider close to Hana told the publication: “It was all very dramatic. They went to Cannes for a few days, but started bickering almost straight away.

“Hana struggles with Brooklyn’s fame and money, and all that comes with dating a Beckham.

“Brooklyn gets jealous easily, and didn’t enjoy all the male attention she was getting."

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly concerned about the young couple's “toxic” relationship. Picture: Getty

The source continued: “They had had a couple of drinks and started trading insults. They are both still young, so of course everything is very impassioned at that age.

“Hana confronted Brooklyn and lashed out, and security waded in. David and Victoria were contacted and made aware of the incident.

“Not surprisingly, they are seriously worried about the couple's toxic relationship and frustrated by all this humiliating public drama."

Brooklyn, 20, and Hana, 22, have been together for six months. Picture: Getty

The couple have been pictured clashing in public a handful of times since confirming their relationship on social media back in December.

Just last month the two were snapped having a tense chat in LA, which ended with both Brooklyn and Hana weeping in the street.

Reports also claim that the duo fell out during a Yungblud gig in North London whilst out on a date earlier this year.

At the time, an insider told The Sun: “Brooklyn had sunk a few beers and ended up getting into a row with Hana.

“It had been a bit of a wild night out and it got a bit messy.

“Brooklyn got really upset and ended up storming into the street. Hana read him the riot act and told him she didn’t like it when he was acting up and drinking too much.”