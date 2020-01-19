Dancing On Ice 2019: Who is Caprice Bourret married to? Meet model's millionaire banker husband Ty Comfort

19 January 2020, 17:59 | Updated: 19 January 2020, 18:01

Caprice is starring on the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice
Caprice is starring on the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty/ Instagram / PA
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The gorgeous model has swapped glossy magazines for gracefully gliding on the ice - but who is Caprice Bourret married to? We find out about her family life...

It's no surprise that Caprice Bourret has married someone just as good looking at her.

Here we learn more about British banker Ty Comfort, and his relationship with the leggy American, who is currently wowing fans on Dancing On Ice.

Who is Ty Comfort and what is his net worth?

Ty Comfort, 54, is from a banking family, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, has an estimated fortune of £23 million.

He is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared alongside his wife on series Ladies of London, which was like a British version of the Real Housewives franchise.

Recently he has been back on screen supporting his wife as she competes on Dancing On Ice.

Read more: Dancing On Ice beauty Caprice's net worth and lingerie business

Ty Comfort and Caprice pictured in 2018
Ty Comfort and Caprice pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

How did Caprice and Ty Comfort meet?

The Mail Online reported in 2011 that Caprice and Ty started dating after she broke up with a younger boyfriend and she wanted to find someone a bit more "settled".

A pal told the paper: "She was introduced to Ty by a mutual friend last month and he’s been an absolute gentleman.

"They have so much in common. It’s early days but Ty booked them into Babington this weekend for a treat... Ty has been spoiling her."

Do Ty and Caprice have any kids?

The couple have two sons who were born three weeks apart. While it might sound like a medical mystery, in reality the couple fell pregnant naturally after hiring a surrogate to carry a baby for them after years of fertility struggles.

In 2018, Caprice explained that the boys - Jax and Jett now aged 6 - are still unaware of their unusual birth story.

She said: "They are sort of like twins - born three weeks apart. Eventually I'll tell them. Gosh they are so cute."

Caprice previously revealed that after a miscarriage and three failed rounds of IVF they decided to go with surrogacy to start their family - and that decision might have helped her fall pregnant, too.

In 2013 she said: "I think going down the surrogate path meant I stopped worrying and just kind of let go."

When did Caprice and Ty get married?

The couple have been together since 2011, but didn't wed until December 2019.

A pal told The Sun: “Caprice and Ty have an incredible relationship and have done for years, so this was always on the cards for them.

“But now that she is spending huge amounts of time in training for Dancing On Ice, they aren't getting as much time together as they'd like.

“It has really made Ty appreciate what they have together and that seems to have prompted his suggestion that they get married quickly and quietly, rather than wait longer to tie the knot in a big fancy do.”

