What is Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret's net worth? Lingerie model's earnings revealed

Caprice Bourret is competing in Dancing On Ice 2019. Picture: Getty

The millionairess has made a fortune over the years – but how much is she worth?

Dancing On Ice is back for another series and the likes of Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps, Joe Swash and Maura Higgins are looking to wow viewers with their routines.

Also joining the celebrity line up is 90s model Caprice Bourret who is hoping to impress everyone with her moves. The model and businesswoman was unveiled as the 12th celebrity to join this year's series on ITV's Lorraine.

What is Caprice's net worth?

The underwear model has diversified over the years and is now said to be worth £24 million.

What is Caprice most famous for?

She is a well-known lingerie model and has appeared on more than 200 magazine covers, including Vogue, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Maxim, FHM, and the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated.

She was named the world’s sexiest woman by the News of the World, GQ's Woman of the Year, and Maxim's International Woman of the Year for three consecutive years.

How else did she make her millions?

Caprice has featured in television adverts for brands such as Diet Coke and Pizza Hut. In 1999 she signed to Virgin Records and released two singles (in 1999 and 2001), both of which got to number 24 in the UK charts.

She has also appeared in many productions, playing Maureen in the musical Rent at The Prince of Wales Theatre and performing in The Vagina Monologues at the Arts Theatre in London’s West End.

In 2007, she produced and played the lead role of Lisa in the off-Broadway production Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical at the Tesson Theatre in Johannesburg.

Over the years, Caprice has also appeared in film and television productions such as Hospital, The Dream Team, Bang Bang, It’s Reeves and Mortimer, Baywatch, Stars in Their Eyes, Hollyoaks: After Hours, Loose Women, Celebrity Big Brother, Ireland AM, Xpose, Hole in the Wall, Big Brother’s Little Brother, The King is Dead, Celebrity Juice and Daybreak. She has also taken part in many reality shows including Celebrities Under Pressure, Ladies of London and Celebs On The Farm.

She has her own lines of swimwear, bedding, sleepwear and lingerie, By Caprice Lingerie Ltd.

