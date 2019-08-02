Caroline Flack, 39, goes public with new boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27

2 August 2019, 15:43 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 15:46

Caroline Flack has gone Insta official with her new boyfriend
Caroline Flack has gone Insta official with her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Caroline Flack has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Lewis - here's everything you need to know about their relationship

Caroline Flack has gone public with her new boyfriend - tennis player and model Lewis Burton.

The couple, who have been spotted getting cosy in Ibiza, are officially Instagram official - with Lewis posting a photo of the pair of them to his Instagram story.

He captioned the snap: 'Self-confessed' and she is seen kissing him on the cheek.

Caroline Flack has gone public with her new boyfriend
Caroline Flack has gone public with her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

It is thought that the caption is in reference to Caroline previously describing herself as a 'self-confessed' cougar.

Lewis and Caroline have been dating for a few weeks, following her split from Danny Cipriani.

A source told The Sun of their relationship: “Caroline and Lewis were introduced through mutual friends and have really hit it off. They’ve been on several dates now and are getting on really well.

View this post on Instagram

Shouldn’t have to 🤷🏻‍♂️ #ibiza #nobu

A post shared by Lewis Burton (@lewisburtonofficial) on

“Lewis has been a true gent to Caroline and has patiently waited to see her.

“She has been jetting back and forth between London and Majorca as she juggles her presenting commitments but they have been spending time together when they can.

“They feel comfortable in each other’s company and it seems to be going in the right direction.”

Caroline has in the past been relentlessly criticised by cruel trolls for her decision to date younger men.

She wrote in her autobiography: "It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning. And once that was out, it was open season.

"After that, anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me 'paedophile' and 'pervert'."

